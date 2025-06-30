From curry clashes to pet poop DNA tests, Bengaluru residents share bizarre RWA spats on Reddit

From heated debates over the smell of chicken curry to demands for DNA tests to trace pet droppings in common areas, Bengaluru residents are sharing their most bizarre WhatsApp group spats with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Reddit. From heated debates over the smell of chicken curry to demands for DNA tests to trace pet droppings in common areas, Bengaluru residents are sharing their most bizarre WhatsApp group spats with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Reddit. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

In many societies, tensions have spilled over onto WhatsApp groups with residents locking horns over everything from generator delays during power cuts, pet poop, to parking wars and complaints about noisy renovations.

"Someone actually suggested a forensic test to trace a dog's poop because the pet owner refused to admit guilt," wrote a resident from a gated community in Whitefield. "It became a full-blown investigation!"

Another recalled how a neighbour raised a stink over the smell of chicken curry wafting from a flat claiming it was “offensive” to vegetarians.

While some of these arguments are resolved quickly, others simmer for weeks, turning neighbourly chats into courtroom-style dramas. In a city where apartment living is the norm, these odd disputes are becoming all too common and the WhatsApp group has become the unexpected battleground.

In many societies, tensions have spilled over onto WhatsApp groups with residents locking horns over everything from generator delays during power cuts, to parking wars and complaints about noisy renovations.

Chicken curry photos spark debate in a housing society Whatsapp group

One user recalled a fiery row triggered by a home cook who shared her daily menu complete with a photo of chicken curry.

This upset some “pure vegetarian” residents, one of whom claimed that just seeing the image had disturbed them. “Sides were taken,” the Redditor wrote. “It was quite the spectacle from the sidelines.”

Also Read: Bengaluru tenants turn to property investment to escape rental exploitation by landlords

DNA analysis for pet droppings!

Another user shared a common practice in their apartment group: if a pet defecated in a common area, photos of the “evidence” would be circulated on WhatsApp, along with demands to identify the pet and its owner.

“One pet owner even insisted it was not pet droppings and demanded DNA analysis since the area was under CCTV,” another Redditor said.

In another instance, when a parent raised concerns about a child being attacked by a stray, one activist allegedly asked for ‘video proof’ of the incident. “I felt like becoming an activist just to see how far this madness can go,” the user wrote.

Also Read: Planning to rent in Bengaluru? Netizens warn of hidden costs and water issues; even suggest checking with society guards

Ongoing parking wars

Redditors said parking space disputes also made a frequent appearance in trifles with the RWAs.

One Redditor described how two-wheelers parked too close to their car caused repeated damage.

Despite several requests and emails to the apartment committee, the problem persisted, until the resident began documenting incidents with the intent to serve a legal notice. “No one is parking there now, but let’s see how long that lasts,” the Redditor wrote.

A RWA president opens up about the challenges of managing a housing society

A Bengaluru resident who recently took over as president of a newly formed apartment association shared his experience, offering a glimpse into the day-to-day challenges of running a housing society.

“Our WhatsApp group became so toxic that we had to shut it down. Now it’s strictly for announcements,” he said. "People will call during work hours asking for plumbers instead of logging a ticket. People are petty and inconsiderate the majority of the time. Some people used to use the RWA Whatsapp chat group as their personal chats and a couple used to have their flat conversations on that until some other owner called it out," the user wrote.

Other complaints ranged from people throwing hair and biscuit wrappers onto other balconies, to apartment-wide meltdowns when the generator did not kick in within seconds of a power cut, he said.