Planning to rent in Bengaluru? Netizens warn of hidden costs and water issues; even suggest checking with society guards

With Bengaluru's job market and lifestyle attracting newcomers from across the country, apartment hunting in the city can be both exciting and overwhelming, Redditors say.

From checking the agreement thoroughly to water issues, prospective tenants must ask about repainting charges and notice period deductions, and if they are separate or included, they say.

A frequently overlooked but critical issue is the water supply. Inconsistent access or dependence on water tankers can significantly affect daily life. They suggest checking with security guards or current residents about water availability before finalising a rental.

"I’m moving to Bangalore next week and will be starting my apartment hunt soon. My office is on Sarjapur Road. This is my first time living in the city, and I would really appreciate any advice or tips from those who’ve been through this process. What are the important things I should watch out for while searching for a flat?" one of the Redditors who is recently moving into Bengaluru asked.

'Read the contract carefully, ' say Redditors

Redditors say one of the most commonly overlooked aspects during apartment hunting is the rental contract itself. They advise that prospective renters scrutinize every clause in the agreement before signing. Repainting charges, security deposit terms, and notice period conditions are often areas where disputes arise between landlords and tenants.

"Ask about repainting charges and notice period deductions, and if they are separate or included. The flat owners are money-minded, but if you're thorough with the details of the contract, you can find a way out," one of the Redditors said.

“Flat owners in Bengaluru can be quite profit-driven, but if tenants are well-versed with the details of their contracts, they can often negotiate better terms or avoid unfair deductions,” said another expert.

'Check the flat very carefully, including water supplies'

Another major concern for Bengaluru renters is water supply, a factor often overlooked during initial inspections but one that can greatly affect daily living.

Redditors advise: “Check the flat very carefully, especially the water supply.” In many pockets of the city, particularly in newly developed or peripheral areas, residents rely on water tankers during the summer months due to inadequate municipal supply. Even in more established localities, issues such as low water pressure, erratic supply timings, or shared borewells between multiple buildings can lead to inconvenience.

“Sarjapur road has very little water, confirm from the community residents what the water status is between March to July. Paying ₹4000-5000 more for maintenance in summer months for tankers is normal for some communities. One pro tip: Ask the security guards, they often have connections or they would know," said another Redditor.

'Look for To Let boards', tenants say

Redditors say another crucial tip for anyone apartment hunting in Bengaluru is to explore neighbourhoods in person, rather than relying solely on online listings. According to Redditors, many of the best rental options never make it to apps or websites. “Your best bet is actually walking around the area where you want to live,” a resident wrote. “A majority of landlords don’t post online, they just put up ‘To-Let’ boards on the property itself or nearby streets.”

Negotiation is another area where on-ground visits provide an edge. Many landlords in Bengaluru tend to quote high-security deposits upfront, often ranging from five to ten months’ rent. However, renters advise that there’s plenty of room to negotiate. “Owners usually come down quite easily if you make a reasonable offer. Start by offering 30–40% of what they ask, and you’ll often land somewhere fair,” shared a tenant based in Indiranagar.

"A good rule of thumb, especially for single occupants or those renting a 1BHK, is to limit the security deposit to ₹20,000–30,000 unless the property is exceptionally premium," the user wrote.

Legal experts weigh in on tenants' checklist

Legal experts recommend that tenants request a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the building’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA) before finalizing a rental agreement. This document can serve as confirmation that the property is not entangled in any ownership disputes and that the landlord has cleared all maintenance dues. “Landlords often vet tenants, but renters should also do their due diligence to ensure the landlord is credible and the property is in good standing,” noted a property lawyer based in Bengaluru.

"Another step is speaking to previous tenants, if possible. They can offer honest feedback about the landlord's behaviour, the refund process for the deposit, and any ongoing issues with the property. Their insights can help you decide whether the landlord is reasonable and reliable," Akash Bantia, an advocate said.

Experts advise documenting the condition of the home thoroughly through photos and videos before moving in—especially key areas like walls, flooring, electrical fixtures, bathrooms, and appliances in furnished units. This creates a dated record that can serve as evidence if disagreements arise later over damages or repair responsibilities.