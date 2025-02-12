Bengaluru real estate: Tiny flats and partitioned 1BHKs renting for over 20,000 per month in the IT capital

When Swagata Bhar began her house-hunting journey in Bengaluru, she was taken aback by the small sizes of most 1BHKs, often less than 350 sq feet. "Some barely had enough space for a sofa in the living room, leaving little room to move around. One even lacked a bathroom—the owner just pointed to one on the terrace," Bhar recalled Bengaluru Rentals: With limited space and rising demand, landlords are capitalizing on every inch of space, converting garages and storage sheds into 1RK units (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Since 2023, high-demand areas in Bengaluru, including Koramangala, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, and Bellandur, have seen annual rent hikes of up to 35%. This surge has been driven by landlords trying to recover losses incurred during the pandemic and rising demand as employees returned to the office for work.

Today, Bengaluru is facing a housing crisis, with skyrocketing apartment rents putting tenants under pressure. This has led to the rise of unconventional rental spaces as property owners capitalize on the demand-supply imbalance to maximize rental income.

Shortage of housing inventory leading to a rise in unconventional rental spaces

A Bengaluru man's viral Instagram video showcasing his unbelievably tiny flat shocked the social media recently. The viral video features a man showcasing a cramped 1BR (balcony room) flat, which costs an eye-popping ₹25,000 per month.

With demand for rental apartments surging near Bengaluru’s city centre, property owners are turning to unconventional spaces to capitalize on the supply crunch. Local brokers report that some landlords have converted car garages into compact 1 BHK units, renting them out for over ₹20,000 per month.

Recently, a landlord in prime Koramangala leased out a garage-turned-1BHK for ₹25,000 per month, with a three-month security deposit. In another case, an Indiranagar owner transformed a utility room beneath a staircase into a 1RK, aiming to rent it for over ₹15,000. However, the unit lacks both windows and a bathroom, said Sunil Singh, director of Realty Corps.

A shortage of available inventory near the city centre has pushed rental prices in prime areas up by 10-15% over the past year. In localities like Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Hebbal, 2BHK apartments in gated communities now command rents between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per month, depending on amenities.

A rental firm in Bengaluru that did not wish to be named has listed a 1BHK for ₹17,000 monthly close to Bommanahalli. However, it's not a typical 1BHK. "It was originally a 1RK, but we added a wooden partition to convert it into a 350 sq ft 1BHK. We've already received many inquiries," said a company executive.

"With limited space for new apartment developments and growing demand, landlords are monetizing every available space, even repurposing storage sheds on terraces," Singh added.

Many property owners have already converted terrace storage rooms into 1BHK or 1RK (one-room kitchen) units, renting them out for ₹15,000 or more per month. These spaces, typically 200-400 sq ft, come with a three-month security deposit.

"Some units offer added amenities like lifts and air conditioning, pushing rental prices beyond ₹25,000 per month. These rentals are common in areas like Indiranagar, BTM Layout, and the outskirts of Koramangala," Singh noted.

Are affordable rental options still available in Bengaluru?

Despite soaring rents in Bengaluru’s prime locations, more affordable alternatives can still be found on the city’s outskirts.

Local brokers note that areas like Bagalur, near Whitefield, offer 2BHK units for around ₹27,000 per month. However, these properties are situated further from the prime Whitefield area.

In areas like BTM Layout, located on the outskirts of Koramangala and Whitefield, several 1BHK apartments are available for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month, with some options even as low as ₹12,000.

For those seeking budget-friendly 2BHK rentals, Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram), one of Bengaluru’s key eastern suburbs, offers options for under ₹30,000 per month. The recently launched KR Puram–Whitefield metro line has further eased commuting challenges in the eastern IT corridor.

Additionally, local brokers highlight areas like Phase 6 and Puttenahalli, located on the outskirts of JP Nagar in South Bengaluru, where apartments are available for under ₹30,000 per month.