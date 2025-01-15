Bengaluru real estate: Here's what makes the city the top choice for renting or buying an apartment for women

Janvi Sunil moved to Bengaluru six months ago to take on a new job as a marketing specialist. She's taken up a 2BHK apartment on rent in Frazer Town for ₹36,000 monthly. Finding a house in the IT Capital has not been easy. "It took me almost two months to find one within my budget and in a safe location," she said. Avtar's recent report, Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) 2024, has said that Bengaluru is the safest city in the country for working women.(Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

Avtar's recent report, Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) 2024, has said that Bengaluru is the safest city in the country for working women. It said that the city is the most inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable city for working women, excelling in areas such as skilling, employment opportunities, infrastructure, and caregiving support. The study, conducted from February to November 2024, gathered data from 1672 women across 60 cities.

Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad also performed well in specific categories. Hyderabad ranked highest for infrastructure due to its robust public transport and travel amenities, while Mumbai stood out in skilling and employment for women.

Increase in women transactions in real estate in Bengaluru

Data from Square Yards showed a 10% surge in the number of women who rented or bought properties in Bengaluru in 2024.

"In 2024, Bengaluru saw over 83,000 transactions; about 50-55% included women as sole owners or joint owners. And regarding sole ownership, the percentage increased from 20% in 2023 to 22% in 2024," Renuka Kulkarni, Head of Research at Square Yards, said.

Kulkarni added that the city's higher income levels are the main reason women decide to settle there. "We see most women deciding to rent a property for some years before planning to invest in buying one," she added.

NoBroker saw a 40% surge in queries from women wanting to rent an apartment in the garden city." ₹35,000-50,000 is the sweet spot for renting an apartment in Bengaluru. A good share of about 25% of women invest in an apartment. Most women prefer to buy," Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer of NoBroker.com, said.

Preferred locations include North and East Bengaluru

North Bengaluru is closest to the international airport, with Hebbal just a 34-minute drive.

Local brokers say that the key micro-markets, like Hennur Road, Jakkur, Yelahanka, and Hebbal, are the most sought-after choices for women settling here. A 2BHK in these areas can fetch a monthly rent of ₹35,000 to ₹38,000 with a six to nine-month security deposit.

However, infrastructure challenges and flooding continue to plague north Bengaluru. The area witnessed significant flooding in August 2022 and severe inundation after heavy rainfall.

"It also depends on the location of the workplace. Most clients who recently rented an apartment preferred to stay close to the workplace," Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said.

Women also preferred the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, which is located close to the IT parks and enjoys metro connectivity.

A 2BHK on the outskirts of Whitefield commands a monthly rent of ₹25,000 with a 6-9 month deposit. Additionally, a 2BHK on the outskirts of Sarjapura Road, towards the southeast, can fetch a rent of ₹20,000.

"Regarding Bengaluru, most women prefer renting apartments close to the workplace in gated societies. Traffic congestion is a major issue in the city, and most women look for a place that keeps these two factors in mind," Garg added.