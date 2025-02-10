Claustrophobics might not want to see. Viral video of Bengaluru's 25,000 rent flat shocks internet

Bengaluru is no stranger to skyrocketing rents and shrinking spaces, but a recent flat tour video shared on Instagram has left the internet stunned and amused. The viral video features a man showcasing his cramped 1BR flat, which costs an eye-popping ₹25,000 per month. The man touches both walls simultaneously, highlighting the flat's narrow breadth. (Instagram )

The video begins with the man standing at the centre of the room, spreading both his arms wide. In a comical demonstration, he manages to touch both walls simultaneously, highlighting the flat's narrow breadth. He then illustrates the room's length by touching one wall with his feet and reaching for the opposite wall with his hand.

The balcony is another surprise—a sliver of space just big enough for a single person to stand awkwardly. Adding a humorous twist, the man mockingly remarks, "Bhut fayde hai itne chote room ka—saman nahi le paaoge toh paisa bachega, kyunki loge toh rakhoge kaha?" (The benefit of such a small room is that you can’t buy stuff, so you’ll save money since there’s nowhere to store it.)

The internet was quick to react, with users flooding the comments section with witty observations. "Isse bada toh mera toilet hai," quipped one user. Another added, “Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya.”

Take a look at the video:

A user wrote, “Come to Mumbai.”

Another added, “Mumbai bhi same hai ...thode dino baad Pune Aisa hi jayega ..and population aise hi badhti rahi toh saare cities same ho jayegi”

Last year, a viral video showcasing a cramped Mumbai apartment with a washing machine placed above a commode highlighted the city's soaring rents and severe space constraints. Another unusual flat in the Maximum City captured the internet’s attention.

Located in Matunga, this 1BHK apartment featured a compact living room, a bedroom dominated by a bed that left little room for movement, and a modest kitchen. A small staircase from the living area led to a loft, offering additional storage space in the otherwise tightly packed home. The rent for the property was ₹45,000 per month.