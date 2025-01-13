Menu Explore
Step inside Alaya F’s 3 BHK apartment in Mumbai suburbs: This Pinterest-worthy celebrity home is all about 'good vibes'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 13, 2025 03:19 PM IST

Calm, serene, and timeless: That's Alaya F’s ‘dream home’ for you. Here's a virtual tour of her Mumbai flat that exudes warmth, style, and personality.

Alaya F's Mumbai home is a true reflection of her personality — elegant and charming. In an interview with Architectural Digest India (AD), the actor opened the doors of her '1,200-square-foot dream home' in a newly constructed building in Mumbai’s northern suburbs. It won't be wrong to say that Alaya's cosy home features beautiful neutral color palettes and decor ideas that you will find on Pinterest. Also read | Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows

Alaya's three-bedroom apartment as a calm, serene, and timeless vibe. (All pics; Architectural Digest India)
Thanks to its neutral colour palette, large glass windows, and wooden flooring, Alaya's three-bedroom apartment on the 9th floor has a calm, serene, and timeless atmosphere.

Here's a virtual tour:

Inside Alaya's functional and versatile house

Two of the three bedrooms have been designed as a yoga room with a wall of mirrors and a corner shelf for mats and kettlebells, and a glam room, where she shoots her beauty vlogs. This room has a boho chic vibe with closets for ample storage, a large dressing table and a huge floor-to-ceiling window. The bedroom has a similar calming, monochromatic design.

Alaya's living room has an unusual U-shaped couch, statement pendant lamps, woven rugs, ceramic accessories, and touches of wicker. A wooden dining table is set against another mirror-panelled wall in the dining space. For pops of colour, Alaya has plants in the balcony and wallpaper in every room. One of the spaces features a wall of all Alaya's trophies, and a couple of frames with her drawings.

'My aesthetic is pretty neutral, white and bright'

Speaking about her home, the actor shared that she wanted to create 'a place of peace, love, comfort, and good vibes'. Alaya, who is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, told AD, “I needed every room to serve multiple purposes. My aesthetic is pretty neutral, white and bright, but we still needed to make sure that I could shoot content in every corner of the house.”

She added, “When I first moved out, I wanted to move into a small home. There’s less to clean and maintain, and I’m very particular about how my space looks and smells. But the obvious disadvantage is that there’s no space! I do feel that we’ve extracted maximum purpose out of it. I used to think this would be the perfect size for a starter home. But now, it’s just home.”

