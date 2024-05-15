Alaya F reveals mom Pooja Bedi attended dad’s second wedding: 'I am extremely close to my step-mom'

Alaya F is basking in praise for her latest release Srikanth. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor opened up about witnessing her parents go through a divorce at a young age. She revealed that even though their family went through these changes, she never considered divorce to be a bad thing in her mind. Alaya’s parents, actor Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala were married from 1994 to 2003. (Also read: Alaya F reveals she has had 'awful experiences' on film sets: 'You have to fend for yourself') Alaya F talked about her parents divorce.

What Alaya said

During the interview, Alaya said, “My parents were going on their separate ways, but I would see them all the time, they were very, very friendly with each other also. Till today, they are great friends. My mother attended my father’s second marriage. I am extremely close to my step-mom. My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother we have the same dad different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can’t imagine a life where my parents had stayed together,” she said.

‘Both of them are happy in their own lives’

Alaya even went on to say that imagining her life without her step mother and half-brother seems 'absurd' to her. “For me, it’s always been a great positive thing that my parents got divorced. Both of them are happy in their own lives… I realized that in my head divorce was never a bad thing, because my parents handled their div so well. That when my friend was going through something similar, I did not think of it as a big deal. I was like, ‘Yeah, that will be good for you and your family.’ Because that's generally how I thought about divorce. Kudos to my parents for that. They never spoke badly about each other."

Alaya was last seen in Tushar Hiranandani's biopic-drama Srikanth. The movie based on the life story of visually-impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla also features Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.