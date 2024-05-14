Srikanth box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao film sees a dip on first Monday, earns just over 1.5 crore

Srikanth box office collection day 4: Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth didn't perform so well on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, Srikanth earned a little over ₹1.5 crore nett in India on day four. Srikanth has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. (Also Read | Srikanth review: Rajkummar Rao bowls you over with his resilience and wit in this inspiring biopic) Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika in a still from Srikanth.

Srikanth India box office

As per the report, the film collected ₹2.25 crore on day one, ₹4.2 crore on day two and ₹5.25 crore on day three. It earned ₹1.75 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far, Srikanth has earned ₹13.45 crore. Srikanth had an overall 11.57% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The film released in theatres on May 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Srikanth review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Srikanth effectively highlights our society's lack of empathy towards people with disabilities and their struggles. The film sheds light on the biases that exist in the educational infrastructure and job opportunities for them. It's shown in a scene when Srikanth is looking for investors for his business, and a one company, reluctant to pump money, tries to lure him to help with making candles for Diwali -- something that we have long associated with visually impaired people."

About Srikanth

In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar essays Srikanth who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles.

Rajkummar on how he prepared for the role

Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Rajkummar described how he prepared for the role. He had said, "Preparation was needed for this film because I have never played a visually impaired role before. So, it all started when I started going to blind school. I started working with a lot of people who were visually impaired in real life. I sat with them for hours and talked to them. I took videos and used to watch those videos many times. Just to understand their perception and what they feel about the world and how they deal in situations. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth as I am depicting his life on screen. So, I got a lot from him which I used in my performance."