Alaya F reveals she has had 'awful experiences' on film sets: 'You have to fend for yourself'

Alaya F is gearing up for her upcoming release Srikanth opposite Rajkummar Rao. Alaya, in a recent interview with Puja Talvar on her YouTube channel, spoke about the discrimination faced by female actors in Bollywood. (Also read: Alaya F breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office failure: 'Let people get angry') Alaya F feels female actors still face discrimination in film industry.

Alaya F opens up on discrimination in Bollywood

Alaya, during her interaction admitted that although she has worked in conducive work environment, yet she also had her share of ‘awful’ experiences. Alaya, while sharing her hostile experiences said, “There are some films where I had awful experiences on set. You are working with people who just don't care about you. They don't really have your best interest at heart. You have to fend for yourself. You have to handle situations in which you are not treated nicely. That, for me, was my biggest shock. Because it happened after I had been in the industry for a while, realising that it was also a part of the job did not feel very nice. When you work on a film, you really want it to be a safe, happy productive environment.”

She further added, “Not to forget there is a big difference in the way men and women are treated in the film industry. There are some wonderful sets I have been on and there are some not so wonderful sets also. There is still a long way to go (in terms of gender equality). There have been many instances that I have had other female actors that I worked with also had.”

Alaya was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She played the role of IT Specialist Dr. Parminder Bawa aka PAM opposite Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Bose Roy also played crucial characters in the action-thriller.

Alaya F's upcoming project

Alaya will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani's biopic-drama Srikanth. The movie based on the life story of visually-impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla also features Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.