 Alaya F breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office failure: 'Let people get angry' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Alaya F breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office failure: 'Let people get angry'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Alaya F recently reacted to the the box office debacle of her last film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action drama starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Alaya F for the very first time attempted a larger-than-life action genre with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor portrayed the role of an IT specialist in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Alaya, in an interview with News 18 Showsha, the actor opened up about the underperformance of the film at the box office. Alaya admitted that her character in BMCM was over-the-top. (Also read: Alaya F opens up on nepotism in the industry: ‘My struggle was a privileged one’)

Alaya F recently broke silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure.
Alaya F opens up on BMCM response

Alaya, while speaking to News 18 said that she is not bothered about the BMCM's box office debacle. While speaking of her character Pam in the film, the actor said, “My character was viewed in two ways. Either people thought that she was the most irritating character to ever grace an action or they thought she was the most endearing character. I chose to do the character in a certain way. I was well aware of the fact that she wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea. Sometimes, certain scenes after edit end up looking differently onscreen and that’s something out of my control. I gave my heart and I did what I thought was the best.”

She further added, “At one point before the release of the film, I had a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my god, what if people actually end up hating this character?’ One thing I knew is that the audience couldn’t miss this character. You can’t not know what Alaya was playing because she was so out there. It was very over-the-top. I was just happy that I received visibility. Let people send me some hate and get angry (laughs). That also works. And anyway, the fact remains that every film has its own journey and fate.”

Alaya F's upcoming projects

BMCM released on April 11. Apart from Alaya, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews upon release and earned around 60 crores at the box office after three weeks.

Alaya will next be seen in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10.

