Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film about to reach 50 crore milestone

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 7: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, made a little over ₹2 crore in India on Wednesday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the action film collected an estimated ₹2.5 crore nett in India on day 7. Also read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with swag Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff feature alongside Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the action film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection

Per the portal, the film earned an estimated ₹48.2 crore nett in India in its opening week. On day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected ₹15.65 crore nett in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On day 2, it earned ₹7.6 crore nett in India in all languages.

On day 3, day 4 and day 5, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did a business of ₹8.5 crore nett, ₹9.05 crore nett and ₹2.5 crore nett, respectively. On day 6, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned ₹2.4 crore nett in India in all languages.

About the film

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay and Tiger alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film also features Ronit Bose Roy and Manish Chaudhari.

Akshay is seen as Firoz, Tiger Shroff as Rakesh, Prithviraj as Kabir, Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha and Alaya F as IT specialist Pam.

Elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh are tasked with a dangerous mission to retrieve a stolen weapon from Kabir, a vengeful scientist determined to employ artificial intelligence (AI) to wreak havoc on India. As they embark on a globe-trotting journey, the two soldiers faces formidable challenges in their race against time to thwart Kabir's nefarious plans and safeguard India's security.