Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film performs well, opens at over 14 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: The film had quite a good opening in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹14 crore. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. (Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with abundant swag) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff. Manushi Chillar and Alaya F.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan India collection

As per the report, the film earned ₹14.6 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 29.30% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "For those with a penchant for action films, good, bad or ugly, BMCM will definitely make for a one-time watch. If nothing else, Akshay and Tiger's onscreen camaraderie and bromance is quite impressive, and it translates well from real to reel. Each time we see Chote has to introduce Bade, we hear him say, 'Mera ego mere talent se bada hai, unka sabse bada talent hi unki ego hai'. That's about it. If you can leave you ego aside and watch this without thinking much, give it a shot."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India created buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Akshay on BMCM

Recently, news agency PTI quoted Akshay as talking about his films. He had said, “Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Rustom, or many other films that I have done... Sometimes there is success, sometimes it's not. It is not that I have not seen (this phase before). There was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops.

"But I stood there and kept on doing work. I'll still do that. This (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is one film for which we all have done a lot of hard work. Now, we are going to see the results. Keeping our fingers crossed, we hope that this is going to bring good luck to all of us," the actor had added.

