Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff film takes India total to 45 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection

Per the portal, the film earned an estimated ₹45.55 crore nett in India in six days. On day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected ₹15.65 crore nett in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The action film collected almost half of that on day 2, making ₹7.6 crore nett in India in all languages. On day 3, day 4 and day 5, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did a business of ₹8.5 crore nett, ₹9.05 crore nett and ₹2.5 crore nett, respectively.

About the film

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by him, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Akshay is seen as Firoz, Tiger Shroff as Rakesh, Prithviraj as Kabir, Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha and Alaya F as IT specialist Pam. The film also features Sonakshi, Ronit Bose Roy, and Manish Chaudhari.

Elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh are tasked with a dangerous mission to retrieve a stolen weapon from Kabir, a vengeful scientist determined to employ artificial intelligence (AI) to wreak havoc on India. As they embark on a globe-trotting journey, the two soldiers faces formidable challenges in their race against time to thwart Kabir's nefarious plans and safeguard India's security.

