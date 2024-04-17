Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff film takes India total to ₹45 crore
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, made a little over ₹2 crore on Tuesday.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 6: The action movie, which was released on Eid, collected an estimated ₹2.25 crore nett on day 6 in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. Also read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with swag
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection
Per the portal, the film earned an estimated ₹45.55 crore nett in India in six days. On day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected ₹15.65 crore nett in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The action film collected almost half of that on day 2, making ₹7.6 crore nett in India in all languages. On day 3, day 4 and day 5, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did a business of ₹8.5 crore nett, ₹9.05 crore nett and ₹2.5 crore nett, respectively.
About the film
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by him, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Akshay is seen as Firoz, Tiger Shroff as Rakesh, Prithviraj as Kabir, Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha and Alaya F as IT specialist Pam. The film also features Sonakshi, Ronit Bose Roy, and Manish Chaudhari.
Elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh are tasked with a dangerous mission to retrieve a stolen weapon from Kabir, a vengeful scientist determined to employ artificial intelligence (AI) to wreak havoc on India. As they embark on a globe-trotting journey, the two soldiers faces formidable challenges in their race against time to thwart Kabir's nefarious plans and safeguard India's security.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.