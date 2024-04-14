 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film earns ₹31 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film earns 31 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 14, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned roughly ₹8.5 crore on Saturday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: The action movie has been performing well at the domestic box office. The film, which was released on Eid, collected an estimated 8.5 crore nett on day 3 in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. Also read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with swag

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection

Per the portal, the action film has earned an estimated 31.75 crore nett in India in three days. On day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted 15.65 crore nett in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, of which the film made 15.5 crore in Hindi alone. The action drama collected almost half of that on day 2, making 7.6 crore nett in India in all languages.

About the film

Elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh are tasked with a high-stakes mission to retrieve a stolen weapon from Kabir, a vengeful scientist determined to employ artificial intelligence to wreak havoc on India. As they embark on a globe-trotting journey, the two soldiers faces formidable challenges in their race against time to thwart Kabir's nefarious plans and safeguard India's security.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by him, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Akshay Kumar is seen as Firoz, Tiger Shroff as Rakesh, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kabir, Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha and Alaya F as IT specialist Pam. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Bose Roy, and Manish Chaudhari, among others.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film earns 31 crore in India
