 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar's film crosses ₹55 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar's film crosses 55 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 13, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Ali Abbas Zafar's latest film has scored half century in two days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is recording good figures at the box office. In just two days, the film has minted 55 crore at the worldwide box office. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with abundant swag)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film is performing well at the box office.(Ashish Vaishnav)
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film is performing well at the box office.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Fresh worldwide numbers

As per a press note shared by production house Pooja Entertainment, the film hit 55.14 crore gross worldwide total on Day 2, Friday. The film released on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. The film had collected 36.33 crore in worldwide gross on the opening day.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Trade experts in India are still not impressed by the film's performance. Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Friday, “Despite timing its release on the big holiday [#Eid], #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan doesn’t live up to the mammoth expectations on Day 1… The big total - expected on a national holiday - is clearly missing… Thu 16.07 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #BMCM.”

He analysed, “With a dream cast + lavish making + holiday factor + aggressive promotions + terrific track record of its director, #BMCM should’ve opened anywhere between 25 cr and 30 cr [even higher] on Day 1… The numbers, frankly, are way below expectations, since the costs are extremely high. Going forward, it’s very, very important for #BMCM to score big numbers from Fri to Sun for a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend total… It’s a wait and watch situation right now.”

On Day 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned 5 crore in India.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar's film crosses 55 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On