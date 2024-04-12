Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film continues to do well, earns over 5 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: The film has been doing decently in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹21 crore in two days. (Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with abundant swag) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan India collection

The film earned ₹15.65 crore [Hindi: ₹15.5 crore; Tamil: ₹8 lakh; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh] on day one of its release. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted ₹5.9 crore nett in India on day two for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹21.55 crore in India. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 14.05% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India created buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "For those with a penchant for action films, good, bad or ugly, BMCM will definitely make for a one-time watch. If nothing else, Akshay and Tiger's onscreen camaraderie and bromance is quite impressive, and it translates well from real to reel. Each time we see Chote has to introduce Bade, we hear him say, 'Mera ego mere talent se bada hai, unka sabse bada talent hi unki ego hai'. That's about it. If you can leave you ego aside and watch this without thinking much, give it a shot."

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Ali Abbas Zafar had said, “There's actually more pressure when you make an action film with an action hero as the expectation is already very high. So, with them (Akshay and Tiger) the idea is to show the audience something that they've never seen before, whether it's hand-to-hand (combat), or chase sequence.”

