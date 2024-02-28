Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff take inspiration from Naatu Naatu

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Mast Malang Jhoom was unveiled by Zee Music Company on Wednesday on its YouTube channel. In the video, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff danced their heart away to the groovy track. (Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Lucknow visit interrupted with ruckus) Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom.

Mast Malang Jhoom song inspired by Naatu Naatu?

A person can't, however, miss one of the hook steps, which looks inspired by the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Akshay and Tiger Shroff do a step similar to Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the RRR track as a crowd dances with them. The actors dance outdoors in the fun song. They are later joined by Sonakshi Sinha. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fans react to the song

The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Akshay Kumar + Arijit Singh = Chartbuster. Energetic performance both of Akii And Tiger." A comment read, "After a long time, saw Akshay and Sonakshi on the big screen." A person commented, "Akshay and Arijit have always been phenomenal. And this one looks like the latest addition to this list." A social media user wrote, "Mass Akshay Kumar is back, what a song, what dance, absolutely banger."

Akshay and Tiger recently went to Lucknow

Recently, Akshay and Tiger travelled to Lucknow for promotion of the action-packed film. They also amazed the fans with their live stunts. The massive crowd went crazy when they saw their stunning entry and incredible aerial stunts, resulting in a stampede-like situation. The makers recently had dropped the title track of the film.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role while also starring actor Sonakshi Sinha in a significant part. Fans will also see Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the film. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will face a clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place