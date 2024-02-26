Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Lucknow visit interrupted with ruckus as public throws slippers

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actors were in Lucknow on Monday where they performed some stunts in front of a huge crowd. As per a video reported by news agency ANI, the situation turned chaotic soon after, as the crowd created a ruckus in the scene. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff song is nothing like that Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan banger) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform a stunt during the promotion of their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lucknow (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Akshay and Tiger at Lucknow

In the video, Akshay and Tiger were seen on stage where they talked about their excitement on visiting Lucknow. As the crowd grew more bigger, it became difficult to control even with the security. Many were seen throwing slippers at the front, while the security forces tried to bring the situation under control. Several slippers from the crowd were seen lying all around the ground. The chaos caused due to the ruckus interrupted the event for a while.

Tiger Shroff was also seen apologizing to the fans gathered in the location for having to wait for some time. He then went on to add that coming to Lucknow and witnessing the energy there was the most ‘happening moment’ for him so far. The stars also went on to perform some aerial stunts during the event.

More details

Earlier on Monday, Akshay had shared a picture with Tiger on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein (First you smile because both of us are here in Lucknow. Come, let's meet at Clock Tower area).”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot across several locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing antagonistic role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

