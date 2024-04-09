Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao wins hearts in this beautiful story on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla

The trailer of Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, was unveiled on Tuesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, T-Series shared the over three-minute-long clip. In the upcoming biopic, Rajkummar will essay the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. (Also Read | Who is Srikanth Bolla, visually challenged entrepreneur whose life inspired Rajkummar Rao biopic: 6 things to know) Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika in a still from Srikanth trailer.

Srikanth trailer

The trailer begins with Rajkummar's character, among other students, talking about their aims in life. His character wants to be India's first-ever visually challenged President. The video also gives a peak of his chaildhood and the challenges along the way.

Jyotika and Alaya F are also seen in the trailer

Once he completes his 12th board exams, he gets admission in the arts stream but not science as he is visually impaired. Rajkummar's character, Srikanth along with his teacher, Jyotika, begin a fight against the education system. The trailer then shows how he gets admission in four top universities across the world.

Rajkummar's character, Srikanth, then goes on to begin his startup, giving jobs to other visually impaired people. In the trailer, Rajkummar beautifully portrays the role of Srikanth Bolla. Alaya F is also seen in the trailer.

About Srikanth

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It will release in theatres on May 10.

About Srikanth Bolla

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring. Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film featuring Rajkummar will honour his remarkable journey.

Recently, Rajkummar shared a video of his meeting with Srikanth Bolla. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Trailer out on 09.04.2024. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

