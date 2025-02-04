Menu Explore
Elephant hurt in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri as it attacks vehicle used to chase it away

ByPramod Giri
Feb 04, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Two videos purportedly showing the elephant hitting a heavy earth-moving vehicle and a concrete watch tower with its head after being chased on Saturday went viral and provoked outrage

A wild elephant sustained multiple injuries at Malbazar in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district when it attacked a heavy earth-moving vehicle that locals allegedly used to chase the animal away, forest department officials said.

The elephant is believed to have separated from its herd following a natural corridor. (HT PHOTO/ Representative)
The elephant is believed to have separated from its herd following a natural corridor. (HT PHOTO/ Representative)

Two videos purportedly showing the elephant hitting the vehicle and a concrete watch tower with its head after being chased on Saturday went viral and provoked outrage.

Divisional forest officer Dwija Pratim Sen said the vehicle driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. A medical board of three veterinary doctors on Tuesday went looking for the elephant in the Apalchand forest where the animal returned after the incident. “Once found, it will be examined and treated,” Sen said.

The elephant is believed to have separated from its herd following a natural corridor and strayed into a tea estate and a village where people started chasing it.

A video showed the vehicle moving towards the elephant, who reacted by charging at the vehicle and hitting it. A second video showed a man pulling the elephant’s tail and the elephant charging towards a concrete watch tower, where people had gathered. Some of the people could be seen jumping off the structure.

Chandan Ray, the founder of a local organisation, said the way the elephant was treated was unacceptable. “The forest department must ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Strict vigilance by the department is necessary.”



