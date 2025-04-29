Bengaluru real estate: Studio apartments under 30,000 you should check out

With rentals steadily rising across Bengaluru, studio apartments have become an increasingly attractive option. Offering a more budget-friendly alternative to larger flats, they allow residents to stay close to workplace hubs and key areas without stretching their budgets. Popular among techies and students, rents for these compact units typically range from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the location and amenities. Bengaluru real estate: With rental prices steadily rising across Bengaluru, studio apartments have become an increasingly attractive option. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Local brokers point out that the supply of high-quality, Grade A studio apartments — also known as 1-room-kitchen (1RK) units — remains limited, with very few available in the market. At the same time, demand for these apartments has risen by nearly 30% over the past two years.

In Bengaluru, studio apartments are usually between 250 to 450 square feet in size. They are popular among students, young professionals, and single working individuals who prefer affordable housing in the city. They are usually fully furnished units, with basic amenities like a bed, wardrobe, kitchenette, and sometimes even appliances like a fridge, washing machine, and microwave.

Prime areas and IT tech parks see major demand for studio apartments

Areas like Sarjapur Road in south-east Bengaluru, tech park campus surroundings, Marathahalli, and Manyata Tech Park have seen strong demand for studio units. Within a 3-km radius of any major tech park, 1RKs are now highly sought after, local brokers say.

"In many large residential projects near tech hubs, developers are offering 1RK units as part of their projects. These units are rented out quickly due to the convenience they offer to working professionals. For instance, many people commuting long distances, such as from Whitefield to Manyata Tech Park in North Bengaluru, prefer renting a fully furnished 1RK closer to their workplaces to avoid daily travel hassles," Rao said.

These 1RK rentals range between ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 across the tech parks in the IT capital. In prime locations like Indiranagar 13th Main, a fully furnished 1RK is available for about ₹40,000 per month, even in buildings without lifts, brokers say.

For example, projects like NR Greenwoods, located behind Manyata Tech Park in north Bengaluru, have launched around 200 1RK units. The project has already received its occupation certificate (OC) and is operational. Apartments here are selling for ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh, mainly to investors looking to earn steady rental income, Rao said. These projects offer full amenities like a clubhouse, making them attractive both for renters and investors.

Areas where you can rent studio apartments under ₹ 20,000 in Bengaluru

Real estate brokers say that most studio apartments under ₹20,000 per month are available in newer residential projects close to the city outskirts. These units are typically sized between 300 to 400 square feet and are mainly found in gated communities, offering amenities like security, maintenance services, and clubhouses.

"Some of the key areas where such apartments are available include the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City in the southern part of Bengaluru, and some parts of Whitefield. In these locations, many new projects are being developed specifically to cater to the growing demand for compact, affordable rental units from young professionals and students," Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said.

In South Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road is another area where studio apartments within this budget are available, again largely inside gated communities.

Brokers point out that standalone buildings rarely offer 1RK apartments. Most of the inventory is concentrated within larger, organised residential projects where developers are increasingly adding studio units as part of their offerings to meet market demand.