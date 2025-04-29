Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru real estate: Studio apartments under 30,000 you should check out

BySouptik Datta
Apr 29, 2025 08:13 AM IST

Bengaluru real estate: Popular among techies and students, studio apartments rentals range from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the location and amenities

With rentals steadily rising across Bengaluru, studio apartments have become an increasingly attractive option. Offering a more budget-friendly alternative to larger flats, they allow residents to stay close to workplace hubs and key areas without stretching their budgets. Popular among techies and students, rents for these compact units typically range from 20,000 to 40,000, depending on the location and amenities.

Bengaluru real estate: With rental prices steadily rising across Bengaluru, studio apartments have become an increasingly attractive option. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )
Bengaluru real estate: With rental prices steadily rising across Bengaluru, studio apartments have become an increasingly attractive option. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Local brokers point out that the supply of high-quality, Grade A studio apartments — also known as 1-room-kitchen (1RK) units — remains limited, with very few available in the market. At the same time, demand for these apartments has risen by nearly 30% over the past two years.

In Bengaluru, studio apartments are usually between 250 to 450 square feet in size. They are popular among students, young professionals, and single working individuals who prefer affordable housing in the city. They are usually fully furnished units, with basic amenities like a bed, wardrobe, kitchenette, and sometimes even appliances like a fridge, washing machine, and microwave.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: If your apartment’s value has doubled, is it time to cash out now?

Prime areas and IT tech parks see major demand for studio apartments

Areas like Sarjapur Road in south-east Bengaluru, tech park campus surroundings, Marathahalli, and Manyata Tech Park have seen strong demand for studio units. Within a 3-km radius of any major tech park, 1RKs are now highly sought after, local brokers say.

"In many large residential projects near tech hubs, developers are offering 1RK units as part of their projects. These units are rented out quickly due to the convenience they offer to working professionals. For instance, many people commuting long distances, such as from Whitefield to Manyata Tech Park in North Bengaluru, prefer renting a fully furnished 1RK closer to their workplaces to avoid daily travel hassles," Rao said.

These 1RK rentals range between 20,000 to 30,000 across the tech parks in the IT capital. In prime locations like Indiranagar 13th Main, a fully furnished 1RK is available for about 40,000 per month, even in buildings without lifts, brokers say.

For example, projects like NR Greenwoods, located behind Manyata Tech Park in north Bengaluru, have launched around 200 1RK units. The project has already received its occupation certificate (OC) and is operational. Apartments here are selling for 70 lakh to 80 lakh, mainly to investors looking to earn steady rental income, Rao said. These projects offer full amenities like a clubhouse, making them attractive both for renters and investors.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: One month’s rent for a fresh coat of paint now the norm in the IT Capital’s rental market

Areas where you can rent studio apartments under 20,000 in Bengaluru

Real estate brokers say that most studio apartments under 20,000 per month are available in newer residential projects close to the city outskirts. These units are typically sized between 300 to 400 square feet and are mainly found in gated communities, offering amenities like security, maintenance services, and clubhouses.

"Some of the key areas where such apartments are available include the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City in the southern part of Bengaluru, and some parts of Whitefield. In these locations, many new projects are being developed specifically to cater to the growing demand for compact, affordable rental units from young professionals and students," Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said.

In South Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road is another area where studio apartments within this budget are available, again largely inside gated communities.

Brokers point out that standalone buildings rarely offer 1RK apartments. Most of the inventory is concentrated within larger, organised residential projects where developers are increasingly adding studio units as part of their offerings to meet market demand.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Bengaluru real estate: Studio apartments under 30,000 you should check out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On