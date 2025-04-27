Bengaluru real estate: If your apartment’s value has doubled, is it time to cash out now?

Apartment prices in Bengaluru have surged in recent years, with some properties nearly doubling in value, prompting many homeowners to consider whether it’s the right time to sell. Apartment prices in Bengaluru have surged in recent years, with some properties nearly doubling in value, prompting many homeowners to consider whether it’s the right time to sell. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Real estate experts say the city is currently a seller’s market, and those looking to cash out could benefit by reinvesting in high-demand rental zones like Koramangala, Indiranagar, and Whitefield, or in emerging pockets on the city’s outskirts.

Is Bengaluru a seller's market today?

Real estate experts say this is a good time for investors to consider selling their properties as the market has a demand and limited supply.

"In a saturated market like today’s, it may seem tempting to hold out for even greater returns, but given the sharp appreciation seen in recent years, it makes sense to cash out. Ideally, property should be bought when the market is down, not when it is already soaring," according to Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty.

Data from JLL showed a sharp increase in new launches on the supply side, especially in the premium segment. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of launches, 20,484 units, across the top seven cities between January and March 2025.

Manjesh Rao, chief officer at Blue Broker, said that ready-to-move-in inventory is limited, pushing prices higher. "We saw major launches since January and the properties are set to hit the market soon. Within 1-2 years, we will likely see an increased supply in the sector."

He cautions that the current pace of residential property appreciation will unlikely be sustained in the coming years. With many projects launched two years ago set to enter the market soon, price growth could level off. Unless a property is in a truly landmark location, significant appreciation may be limited, making it a smart move to book profits now and consider reinvesting in emerging peripheral areas.

Property prices in Bengaluru have hit their peak

According to data from Knight Frank India, Bengaluru recorded the highest price growth across the top seven cities between January and March 2025 with rates surging 16% to ₹7,116 per sq ft.

For instance, Kumar said, in 2021, an investor bought a plot in Jade Garden, a gated community in Devanahalli, for ₹2,000 per square foot in 2021. Today, the same plots are priced between ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 per square foot. Similarly, a year ago, a 3BHK apartment in Brigade Orchards in north Bengaluru was priced at ₹65 lakh; today, it is around ₹80 lakh. In Old Madras Road's Aishwarya Excellency, an apartment that sold for ₹1.2 crore has now appreciated to ₹2 crore.

"Today, in prime city areas like Indiranagar and Koramangala, apartments start at a minimum of ₹2 crore. Given the sharp appreciation seen over the past two to three years, it is better to sell than wait," Kumar said.

What do financial advisors have to say?

If someone has invested in property with specific goals, this is an opportune time to review their position. If the rental yields are good, and they are confident about renting it out, and they should carefully consider their next steps if they have the holding capacity. It is important to assess whether they truly need the money right now.

Financial advisors say that the property market may be doing well, but cycles are unpredictable. "After such a steep rise, some stability is to be expected. Much also depends on the overall momentum in the market. If they are considering cashing out, now could be a favourable time," Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, said.

However, if the owners are satisfied with the rental income, happy with the price at which they purchased the property, and have the financial ability to hold onto it, selling and reinvesting in an already expensive market might not make sense. He said that retaining the existing property could be the better option in such a situation.

Where should you invest in property today?

Real estate experts note that city centre prices have soared, prompting many investors to look toward suburban and outlying areas instead

Areas like Devanahalli and Rajankunte in the north and Sarjapur (east) are seeing increased interest. In Sarjapur, 2BHK apartments are priced around ₹80 lakh, and plots are trading between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 per square foot, depending on the developer and location.

Kanakapura Road in the south offers around ₹6,000 per square foot plots, and 1200 sq ft units priced between ₹70-80 lakh. Nelamangala also remains an affordable option, with plots selling at around ₹4,000 per square foot.

“In the outskirts, buyers are purchasing apartments for around ₹45 lakh and reselling them at higher prices. Meanwhile, prime areas like Indiranagar offer more stable, long-term appreciation—properties priced at ₹5 crore may rise to ₹7 crore,” Rao said.

However, real estate experts caution that today’s investors, especially those looking to reinvest, should temper expectations, as the exceptional returns seen over the past two years may not repeat.