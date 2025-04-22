Brigade Group to add 8 million sq ft of office space, plans to double flex space portfolio

Real estate developer Brigade Group is set to expand its commercial portfolio with the addition of 8 million sq ft of office space, said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director at the company, in an interview with HT.com. The upcoming office projects, currently at various design and construction stages, will be spread across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi. Brigade Group is set to expand its commercial portfolio with the addition of 8 million sq ft of office space, said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director.(Brigade Group)

Brigade Group manages 10 million sq ft of office space, with upcoming developments planned in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi.

“We have tied up parcels of land across these cities. All of the 8 million sq ft is under construction, and we will launch the spaces once we receive the occupancy certificates (OC),” Shankar said.

Of the new developments, around 50% are located in Bengaluru. The upcoming office developments will mostly have major office parks across the cities.

The company is also expanding its presence in Gujarat’s GIFT City, where it has completed a 314,500 sq ft commercial project and recently begun work on the second phase, adding an additional 41,500 sq ft of office space.

Brigade eyes strong growth in North Bengaluru, expands presence in Whitefield

Brigade Group is targeting growth in North Bengaluru, where land prices have surged and the residential market remains robust, said Nirupa Shankar. She noted that many companies actively consider shifting their offices to the area, highlighting the region’s increasing appeal and rapid development.

The company continues strengthening its presence in East Bengaluru’s IT hub, Whitefield. It recently acquired a 4.4-acre land parcel in the area to develop a premium residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million sq ft. The project is expected to yield a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹950 crore.

BuzzWorks to double capacity in a year

Brigade’s co-working brand, BuzzWorks, currently operates 8,000 seats across various locations. The company plans to double that number in the next year and scale up to 1 lakh seats by 2030.

“We see growing demand for flexible workspaces, and BuzzWorks has been well-received. Our goal is to reach 1 lakh seats by the end of this decade,” Shankar said.

Hospitality footprint to grow with five new hotels

Brigade Group operates nine hotels and plans to add five more to its portfolio in the coming years.

“The hotel industry is seeing a strong recovery post-COVID. We are looking to expand our presence and plan to add five more hotels to meet the growing demand,” Shankar said.