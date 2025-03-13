Brigade Group launches premium residential project in north Bengaluru, eyes 380 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has launched a premium residential project in north Bengaluru's Devanahalli with a revenue potential of ₹380 crore, the company said on March 13. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has launched a premium residential project in north Bengaluru's Devanahalli with a revenue potential of ₹ 380 crore. (Representational Photo)(Pexel)

The project Ebony at Brigade Orchards is a part of the sprawling 135-acre Brigade Orchard township and comprises 230 residential units spread across four residential blocks, with a total development area of 0.5 million square feet.

"Ebony at Brigade Orchards reflects our dedication to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for our residents. We remain committed to delivering superior value through innovative design, thoughtful amenities, and a tailored community experience," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Group.

Brigade Orchards offers luxurious residential choices from villas to apartments to plots and senior living, it also features a club resort, sporting facilities, a school, a hospital, office spaces, retail outlets and dining experiences.

Other projects in the pipeline

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

In August 2024, the company announced plans to develop a ₹750-crore commercial space on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The commercial development included 1.4 million square feet of leasable area, which is expected to generate an annual lease income of ₹100 crore.

Further, in June 2024, the company launched Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore. Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, spread across a 6-acre land parcel.