Brigade Group to invest close to 1500 crore in Kerala to expand real estate business

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Brigade Group said on February 21 that it will invest ₹1,500 crore in Kerala as part of its expansion plan. The investment will help create employment opportunities for around 12,000 people over the next five years, it said in a statement. Kerala real estate: Brigade Group has submitted an Expression of Interest worth ₹ 1500 crore at Invest Kerala Global Summit. It proposes to set up its second WTC in the state. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Brigade Enterprises Limited, the flagship Company of Brigade Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, in the presence of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

The EOI is for Brigade’s further expansion in Kerala, it said.

It proposes to set up its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the State with the first being WTC Kochi. In addition, Brigade is looking to expand its footprint in Kerala with a residential project in Kochi and a luxury island resort at Vaikom. These projects are expected to be completed by 2030. The Government of Kerala will provide the necessary support and regulatory facilitation subject to applicable laws, the company said in a statement.

Last month, Brigade had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and allied amenities, developing around 1.5 million sq.ft of infrastructure, spread across a cluster of towers in Thiruvananthapuram.

Brigade already signed and initiated the expansion of WTC in Kochi Infopark with its third tower, taking its IT infrastructure to over a million sq ft. With the proposed development of a Luxury Island resort and residential project, Brigade plans to bring in approximately ₹1500 crores investment to the state in the coming years, it said.

Commenting on the development, Vineet Verma, MD, WTC Trades & Projects P Limited, a Brigade Group Company said, “Kerala, with its supportive environment, continues to be our focus area across commercial, IT office space, hospitality and residential developments. These sectors have shown great promise in terms of growth and potential during the last few years. Also, Kerala is an established hotspot for IT/ITES and tourism. This in turn will drive overall demand. We are confident that with the support of the Kerala Government, we will be able to contribute to the growth of the state.”

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is a leading property developer with close to four decades of expertise. It has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.