Brigade Group to build World Trade Center in Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and business hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

The project will create approximately 1.5 million square feet of infrastructure across multiple towers. The development aims to attract IT multinational companies by providing Grade A office space and is expected to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. Brigade Group plans to invest approximately ₹1,500 crores in Kerala over the coming years, it said.

The MoU was signed by Hrishikesh Nair, COO of Brigade Group and Sanjeev Nair CEO of Technopark.

This marks Brigade’s second World Trade Center project in Kerala, following their successful development in Kochi, where they are currently expanding with a third tower. The Kochi facility’s IT infrastructure spans over one million square feet, it said.

"Encouraged by the success of WTC Kochi, we are happy to bring Kerala’s second WTC to Thiruvananthapuram. With the overall plan to develop about 1.5 million sq ft of premium office space including a business-class hotel, this development is set to become an international landmark for the city of Thiruvananthapuram. At Brigade, we strive to bring world-class experiences to our clients and WTC Thiruvananthapuram is yet another step in this direction” MR Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited said.

Bullish on south India’s real estate market

In January 2025, the company signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore.

Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

In August 2024, the company announced plans to develop a ₹750-crore commercial space on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The commercial development included 1.4 million square feet of leasable area which is expected to generate an annual lease income of ₹100 crore.

In June 2024, the company launched Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore. Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, spread across a 6-acre land parcel.

Currently, the company has a pipeline of approximately 12.61 million square feet of new residential developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.