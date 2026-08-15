Silicon Valley loves jargon—and ‘hill-climbing’ is its favorite new phrase

SAN FRANCISCO—An industry that loves its buzzwords has a new favorite and, like a rogue artificial-intelligence model, it has broken out of its sandbox and is colonizing new domains. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella

“Hill-climbing” is the term that is suddenly on lips across Silicon Valley, for reasons that have nothing to do with San Francisco’s dramatic topography or techies’ love of hiking. A niche term of art in machine-learning research, it is proving a handy metaphor for talking about growth and threatening to cross over into wider business-speak.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in June, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said companies should use many different AI models, “all hill-climbing inside of a machine you control.”

Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Palantir technology chief Shyam Sankar are among other tech executives who have invoked it in recent public remarks.

The phrase dates back to the early days of AI and cognitive science, when researchers used it to describe a methodical step-by-step algorithm that yields predictable improvement through trial and error—think of the game “hot and cold.” In the context of AI, it has a specific technical meaning. Like rats in a Skinner box being conditioned to get food or stop pain, AI models hill-climb in a process similar to reinforcement learning, tweaking their parameters based on feedback.

But in optimize-everything San Francisco—a city where tech strivers rate romantic partners on spreadsheets and feed their biodata to AI for life coaching—the term has become an irresistible shorthand for talking about everything from professional achievement to parenting.

“Hill climbing has become, basically, if you have some metric, how do you get better at it?” said Ashwin Sreenivas, co-founder of Decagon, a company that builds AI customer service agents. Nick Heiner, head of reinforcement learning environments at data training company Surge AI, put it more simply: “It’s just a universal term for the act of improving.”

Paul Graham, co-founder of the influential startup incubator YCombinator, employs the term to encourage founders “to do whatever will make you grow at that moment” rather than worry about hitting a “local maximum,” or peak that leaves nowhere higher to climb.