Bengaluru real estate: Where can you buy plots for less than 1 crore in north Bengaluru?

Buying land in Bengaluru has become more expensive over the years, but some areas in the northern part of the city still offer plots for under ₹1 crore. With growing demand and new infrastructure, projects in localities like Devanahalli, Hennur, Bagalur, and Kogilu have emerged as affordable options for people looking to invest in land. Buying land in Bengaluru has become more expensive over the years, but some areas in the northern part of the city still offer plots for under ₹ 1 crore, say real estate experts.(Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Real estate experts say these areas are attracting homebuyers and investors. “In some parts of Bengaluru, especially in the north, we’ve seen plotted developments appreciate more significantly than apartments and villas,” said Sunil Singh, Director of Realty Corp.

Experts say land prices have increased in the city's east and central parts, including areas near Koramangala and Indiranagar, especially in the post-pandemic period. Meanwhile, North Bengaluru localities like Hebbal and Devanahalli continue to witness steady appreciation, maintaining their appeal among investors.

How much does it cost to invest in a plotted development in Bengaluru?

Brokers say plotted projects by Grade A developers in north Bengaluru, around Devanahalli, start from at least ₹7000 per sq ft for a basic 1200 sq ft plot. Devanahalli stands out as a prime location for affordable plots in the northern part of the city. The area has witnessed significant growth with its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and ongoing infrastructure projects.

"In other places in the north, like Hennur and Bagalur, the plots are available for ₹6000 per sq ft. These gated communities developed by Grade A developers add to the costs. Smaller projects are also available for ₹4000-5000 per sq ft; however, they are few in number," Rao said.

Horamavu and Kalkere present viable options for those seeking plots within the city limits. Brokers say the plots are available for ₹80-90 lakh in Horamavu and Kalkere.

Brokers say other pockets in the north, like Kogilu, offer budget-friendly plots up to ₹64 lakh for sizes between 1,200 and 2,000 sq ft.

Plot options in North Bengaluru

Experts highlight areas such as Devanahalli, Hennur, Bagalur, and the outskirts of Yelahanka as emerging hotspots for plotted developments. “The northern part of the city has outpaced both the east and south in terms of appreciation in plotted projects,” said Manjesh S. Rao, chief real estate officer at BrokerInBlue.

The surge in demand can be attributed to ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including the suburban rail network, the Peripheral Ring Road, and the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road—all expected to enhance connectivity and drive growth.

Why invest in plots?

Real estate experts note that plotted developments in Bengaluru typically appreciate at a steady rate. “That said, appreciation largely depends on the location and the developer's credibility,” said Rao. Buyers should consider factors such as project amenities and connectivity. A gated community in a well-connected area will likely see such consistent growth.”

Today, several plotted development projects across the city provide amenities like luxury clubhouses, swimming pools and open spaces. They say these add to the price of the land and are safer options for investments.

"Buyers should always do a thorough background check on the developer, including any pending litigations and their track record in completing projects," Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said. "In some cases, it's also important to check whether the land is classified as 'A Khata'."

An 'A Khata' is an official document issued by the BBMP that confirms the property is legally owned and all property taxes have been paid. In contrast, a 'B Khata' is maintained separately by the municipal body and usually refers to properties with legal issues or building plan violations.