Real estate advisory firm Grahm to invest around 100 crore in FY26, to expand into seven cities

Real estate advisory firm Grahm has announced plans to invest ₹80-100 crore to expand its operations across seven Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, by the end of FY26, Ankit Shah, COO and CMO of Grahm, told HT.com. Real estate advisory firm Grahm has announced plans to invest around ₹ 100 crore to expand its operations across seven Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, by the end of FY26. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash )

"The ₹80-100 crore investment will be allocated towards establishing new offices, recruiting local talent, and developing a technology-driven platform to streamline real estate transactions across the top seven cities," Shah said.

The company is currently operational in Bengaluru and plans to expand to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

“We started in Bengaluru just a month ago, and we’re already working with over 100 developers across 335 projects in the city,” Shah said. “Roughly 20% of the market is dominated by large developers, but many high-quality builders typically manage one or two projects at a time. We help these developers by branding, marketing, and supporting their sales efforts.”

Grahm aims to capture 10% of the residential real estate market share across the top seven cities over the next three years, accounting for over ₹50,000 crores in transactions. Southern Indian cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad will account for about 35-40% of the transactions, Shah said.

Bridging a critical need in the housing market

Shah explained that the idea behind Grahm stemmed from the insight that buying a home in India is typically a once-in-a-lifetime decision, and many buyers find it challenging to navigate the process smoothly.

“We are not just a listing platform. Prospective homebuyers can sign up on the platform. We work closely with buyers to understand their preferences — such as proximity to schools, hospitals, or workplaces — and based on those inputs, we conduct in-depth research to suggest suitable projects,” the Shah explained.

Buyers can then visit these shortlisted properties and, if interested, book directly with the developer. “We have partnered with developers, but transactions happen directly between the buyer and the builder — Grahm does not get involved in the transaction itself.”

Tapping into the NRI market

One of Grahm’s major target audiences is the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community. “NRIs often struggle to find trustworthy investment options in cities like Bengaluru while living abroad. Our platform and advisors give them the information and confidence they need to invest smartly,” Shah stated.

He said that currently, about 10–12% of Grahm’s users are NRIs, and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming quarters.

To further strengthen its NRI outreach, Grahm plans to open offices in Dubai and Singapore by the end of the financial year, enhancing its presence in key international markets.

Project mix

Grahm offers a mix of ready-to-move-in, under-construction, and near-completion projects, giving buyers the flexibility to choose based on their preferences, he said.

“We also work with listed developers and carefully evaluate every project’s track record and timeline. While we can't predict construction delays, we prioritise working with developers with a strong completion history,” Shah said.