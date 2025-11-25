From ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore in two decades: Can Bengaluru’s historical gains repeat for today’s ₹2–3 crore apartments?

A Bengaluru apartment bought for ₹20 lakh two decades ago is now worth nearly ₹1 crore, a story one of the Redditors said they have witnessed firsthand. However, as new homes in prime locations surpass the ₹2–3 crore mark, homebuyers argue will buyers today will achieve the same kind of returns, or has the era of explosive home appreciation come to an end? A Redditor shared how a Bengaluru flat bought for ₹20 lakh two decades ago is now worth nearly ₹1 crore, but with today’s prime homes costing ₹2–3 crore, many buyers are questioning whether such explosive returns are still possible. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

A Reddit discussion revealed divided views among homebuyers, who are grappling with rising EMIs, changing market realities, and the emotional value of owning a home. Several Redditors argued that the massive appreciation seen in older Bengaluru apartments was a product of timing, not investment genius. “Quick returns on property are luck. Very few people actually make money,” one user wrote, adding that most who saw windfall gains benefited from government-led development around their locality.

Another Redditor pointed out that even big gains can look modest when annualised. “The 20 lakh flat now worth 2 crore is barely a 10% annual return,” they said, suggesting that long-term inflation adjustments flatten perceived profits.

Many agreed that today’s ₹2–3 crore homes may not multiply at the same pace, especially as the city matures and real estate stabilises. “If you’re buying now for ₹2 crore, you’re unlikely to see the same ROI. The market has plateaued in many areas,” another user wrote.



‘A house is peace, not an Excel sheet’: Emotional value takes centre stage Several Redditors argued that people buying high-value apartments today aren’t doing it for investment at all, they are buying for stability, lifestyle and quality of life.

“We don’t buy apartments for investment,” one user insisted. “I want safety, walkways for my kids, neighbours with similar lifestyles, close access to my office, and a place where my parents can take a walk without worrying about traffic.”

The idea that a home offers emotional security, not just financial returns, resonated widely. Another buyer who had just purchased a ₹2-crore apartment said, “I’m not expecting ROI. A house is a liability. I just want a place to live peacefully. The appreciation, if it happens, is a bonus.”

Others shared real-life examples illustrating the unpredictability of real estate. One Redditor said relatives who bought a flat for ₹18 lakh in 1996 now own property worth ₹1.8 crore, while another cited a Gurugram case where a ₹50 lakh home shot up to ₹5 crore in five years. “There’s no formula. Every city, every cycle, every story is different,” they wrote.

Oversupply concerns and rising costs add pressure Redditors warned that modern gated communities often come with high monthly maintenance costs, ageing infrastructure, and unclear financial governance as they age.

“Some elderly people who thought they’d retire in their gated apartments are now stuck with ₹12,000-per-month maintenance and don’t know how to exit,” one user noted.

Others argued that land, not apartments, is the better long-term bet in Bengaluru due to limited supply. “Apartments and investment don’t go together. Land appreciates, apartments lose charm after a few years,” a commenter said.

High EMIs also worry younger buyers. On a ₹2-crore home, payments can exceed ₹1.6 lakh per month. “If you just have ₹30 lakh, don’t even think of buying a ₹2-crore apartment just because the bank lets you,” one user cautioned.



How much do apartments cost in Bengaluru? Bengaluru’s housing market continues its steep climb, with property rates touching all-time highs after two years of aggressive appreciation. According to Knight Frank India, the city posted the highest price growth among the top seven metros between January and March 2025, with average values rising 16% to ₹7,116 per sq ft.

Real estate brokers say the surge has been sharper in fast-growing northern corridors. Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty highlighted multiple instances of steep jumps within short time spans. “In Jade Garden, a gated community in Devanahalli, plots bought at around ₹2,000 per sq ft in 2021 now command ₹6,000–7,000 per sq ft,” he said.

The apartment market has shown similar momentum. A 3BHK in Brigade Orchards that sold for ₹65 lakh last year is now priced at around ₹80 lakh, while units in Aishwarya Excellency on Old Madras Road have appreciated from ₹1.2 crore to ₹2 crore.

Kumar said core city locations have become even more exclusive. “In areas like Indiranagar and Koramangala, apartments start at a minimum of ₹2 crore. Given the sharp appreciation over the past two to three years, for many owners, it makes more sense to sell now rather than hold,” he added.

Closer to the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, in Sarjapur, 2BHK apartments are priced around ₹80 lakh, and plots are trading between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 per square foot, depending on the developer and location.

Kanakapura Road in the south offers plots priced around ₹6,000 per square foot and 1,200 sq ft units, priced between ₹70-80 lakh. Nelamangala also remains an affordable option, with plots selling at around ₹4,000 per square foot.

“On the outskirts, buyers are purchasing apartments for around ₹45 lakh and reselling them at higher prices. Meanwhile, prime areas like Indiranagar offer more stable, long-term appreciation—properties priced at ₹5 crore may rise to ₹7 crore,” real estate brokers said.