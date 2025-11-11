Are rising Indian property prices and global parity prompting NRIs to buy homes abroad instead?

With property prices rising in recent years, many NRIs say buying a home in India now feels out of reach, costing as much as real estate in global cities. On Reddit, several compared apartments in Mumbai and Bengaluru to homes in Australia or Germany, saying they get better value, infrastructure, and rental returns abroad. With property prices climbing, many NRIs say homes in Indian metros now cost as much as those abroad, with some claiming better value and returns in countries like Australia and Germany. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

One Reddit user said they planned to return to India and compared housing markets in 2021. “I could buy a house in Australia for the price of a flat in India,” he wrote. With clearer infrastructure and higher rental yields overseas, he chose to invest in Australia, claiming that the value of his property has doubled in two years.

Another user pointed out that a “decent-sized flat in Mumbai now costs as much as an apartment in Munich.” Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, “anything affordable is too far from the main city,” and in the Delhi-NCR region, high prices and lifestyle concerns continue to be a barrier.

A Redditor noted that while Tier-2 cities remain more affordable, “I don’t have any connection to them,” reflecting a broader emotional and cultural hesitation in relocating away from metros.”



Hyderabad emerges as the exception Several Reddit users pointed to Hyderabad as a contrast to the soaring prices in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram. One commenter said the city has “been growing ridiculously,” noting that it remains significantly more affordable while still offering strong long-term appreciation potential.”

According to the user, Hyderabad continues to attract both end-users and investors “despite a broader slowdown in the market,” owing to its relatively better infrastructure, smoother traffic management, and expanding metro network. They highlighted areas around Raidurgam, one of the city’s prime commercial zones, where corporate offices and tech parks cluster. “A land parcel there recently sold for about ₹177 crore per acre,” the user wrote, pointing out the scale of institutional investment flowing into the region.

Yet, they noted that housing within a 10–15 minute radius of such commercial hubs can still be found at comparatively reasonable prices. “You can find flats close to these office corridors without paying the kind of premium you’d expect in Bengaluru or Mumbai,” they said.

A ₹ 3.5-crore family home in the US, but only a flat back home Another user drew comparisons with housing markets abroad, particularly in the United States, saying the disparity in what buyers receive for the same amount of money has become impossible to ignore. “In the U.S., you can literally buy a multi-storey 4–5 bedroom single-family home in suburbs of Ohio, Texas, Georgia, or newer Midwest cities for under $400,000 (around ₹3.5 crore),” the Redditor wrote. “In India, that same amount will barely get you a basic apartment in a Tier 1 city.”

The Redditor said that this cost–value imbalance has led to a quiet wave of Indians seeking alternatives abroad. “There’s an unspoken exodus to Dubai,” they noted, mentioning that even countries like Malaysia and Vietnam now offer living standards and property sizes that rival or surpass those of metro cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR, often at equal or lower costs.

“When you compare what you get and the quality of life that comes with it, the difference is staggering,” the user said, suggesting that the emotional pull of owning property in India is increasingly being outweighed by practical considerations of space, comfort, and affordability.



According to real estate brokers, a 500 sq ft apartment in prime areas such as Upper Bavaria in Munich typically starts around $466,000 (~ ₹3.96 crore). In neighbourhoods like Schwabing, 1BHK units start at around $380,000 (~ ₹3.23 crore), with prices increasing depending on location and size.

“In the US, you can literally buy a multi-storey 4–5 bedroom single-family home in suburbs of Ohio, Texas, Georgia or parts of the Midwest for under $400,000 (~ ₹3.5 crore),” one Reddit user wrote, comparing it to the cost of compact apartments in Indian metros.

Real estate brokers said that in Ohio, 1,000 sq ft apartments typically sell for $100,000 to $300,000 (~ ₹85 lakh to ₹2.55 crore). In Texas, units measuring 1,000–1,300 sq ft often range from $195,000 to $450,000 (~ ₹1.66 crore to ₹3.83 crore).

“Today, in prime Bengaluru areas, a good apartment will cost at least ₹2–3 crore. In suburbs, Grade A projects still start at around ₹1.5–2 crore,” said Sunil Singh of Realty Corp.

The comparison extends to Australia as well. Reddit users argued that a home in Australia can cost the same as a flat in India, especially in the larger metros. In suburbs like Windsor, 1BHK apartments sell for $440,000 to $480,000 (~ ₹3.74 crore to ₹4.08 crore). In Sydney, 1BHKs typically start around $420,000 (~ ₹3.57 crore), with prices rising in premium neighbourhoods.

“In comparison, in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, a proper 1BHK recently transacted for around ₹2.3 crore,” Singh said. “On average, 1BHK units in prime neighbourhoods cost ₹1.5–2 crore, while 2BHK apartments in Grade A projects typically range between ₹3–3.5 crore.”