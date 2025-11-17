No slowdown in Bengaluru and Hyderabad housing markets: Brigade Group MD Pavitra Shankar

Brigade Group Managing Director Pavitra Shankar has said that housing demand remains steady in cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad despite concerns around affordability and job market uncertainty. “There’s no slowdown per se,” she noted, adding that inventory continues to move well across projects. Brigade Group MD Pavitra Shankar said housing demand in Bengaluru and Hyderabad remains steady despite affordability and job market concerns, noting that “there’s no slowdown” and inventory is still moving well. (File Photo)

In Bengaluru, residential demand and prices remain strong even amid conversations about tech-sector layoffs. The city remains a “net job creator,” Shankar said, which helps sustain buyer sentiment and absorption levels. She said that demand in the mid-segment housing category is particularly robust, shaping the company’s approach to new project design and land acquisition.

As a result, Brigade expects home prices to rise by around 5–7% annually, driven by ongoing sales momentum rather than aggressive discounting.

“We look at based on badging out our inventory. So since the inventory is moving well in all of the projects, we're just taking the price hikes according to that,” Shankar said at the company’s Q2 FY 2025-26 earnings call.

Brigade Group is preparing to roll out nearly 15 million sq ft of new project launches over the coming quarters, backed by steady residential demand and a land acquisition strategy. The company recorded ₹2,034 crore in presales in Q2 FY26, up 12% from the same period last year, with sales volumes rising 13% to 1.90 million sq ft.



Also Read: Brigade Group to add 8 million sq ft of office space, plans to double flex space portfolio

Bengaluru housing demand remains strong despite job losses Bengaluru continues to see strong residential demand and price growth despite conversations around layoffs in the tech sector, Shankar said, adding that the city remains a “net job creator,” which sustains buyer sentiment and absorption levels.

“I think Bangalore seems like a favourable market, and that's why people are trying to enter here. So despite the conversations about job losses and so on, we still see there is still a conversation about job creation in different parts of the economy as well. So net-net, I think Bangalore is still a winner in terms of overall job creation, and that's why we continue to see a lot of demand in the city,” she said.

Shankar also noted that several major developers are expanding into Bengaluru, increasing competition, but said the market has the depth to absorb new supply. “We've been able to see the pricing increase substantially, doubling pretty much on average, over the last few years. So I think it is still a very healthy market, able to absorb more competition from other players as well as price increase.”



Also Read: Less than 1% of Indian developers' topline is invested in technology, says Nirupa Shankar of Brigade Group

Mid-segment demand increases in Bengaluru Addressing trends in the first half of the fiscal year, Shankar said residential demand remains strong across markets, but Bengaluru is seeing a clear rise in mid-segment homebuyers. “In Bangalore specifically, there is a lot more demand in the mid-segment category,” she said, adding that this is now influencing how the company approaches new project design and land acquisitions.

She explained that the company categorises its homes by price range: properties priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.5 crore are considered mid-segment; those between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore fall under the premium category; and units priced above ₹3 crore are classified as luxury or ultra-luxury.

“So we are also looking at that in terms of new projects when we are looking at design or land acquisition in terms of the location of properties. But that's a Bangalore-specific thing,” she said.

Meanwhile, she noted that Hyderabad continues to show strong traction in the premium segment, particularly in homes priced above ₹5 crore, though mid-segment interest remains healthy there as well. Chennai, she said, remains stable across categories. “It is still a very well-balanced market; we’re able to sell in mid-segment, premium, as well as high-end,” Shankar said.

Pipeline of new launches In the first half of FY26, Shankar said that the company launched 3 million sq ft of residential projects with a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹3,200 crore.

For the second half, the company has visibility of approximately 7 million sq ft of upcoming residential launches, with an estimated GDV between ₹8,000 crore and ₹8,300 crore.

“Ideally, that number (7 million sq ft) would have been a little bit more. And that's also the reason why our sales numbers -- while we are targeting an initial number of around ₹9,000 crores, a substantial amount of our H2 sales will come from launches. And therefore, we may not necessarily meet that number, but we'll be trying to do that as much as possible,” Shankar said.

Of the 7 million sq ft planned for H2 launches, around 1 million sq ft is the second phase of Brigade Gateway Hyderabad in the Neopolis cluster, which has already been launched and is currently seeing active sales.

Shankar said that the company is working on a large mixed-use development in North Bengaluru, which is in the design and approval stage and is likely to launch in Q4. Brigade also has several multi-phase residential projects lined up in East Bengaluru, which are expected to roll out toward the end of the fiscal.