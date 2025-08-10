Bengaluru real estate: Techies in IT capital are gradually migrating to Mysuru. Here’s why

As property prices and rents continue to soar across Bengaluru’s prime neighbourhoods, a growing number of tech professionals are looking beyond the IT capital, and many are zeroing in on Mysuru. Tired of relentless traffic congestion and worsening air quality, remote-working and hybrid techies are increasingly choosing the quieter, greener, and more affordable city of Mysuru to settle down. With rising costs and congestion in Bengaluru, many hybrid and remote techies are opting for Mysuru’s greener, quieter, and more affordable lifestyle. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Once a pensioner’s haven, Mysuru is fast emerging as a second-home hotspot for professionals, drawn by its calm lifestyle, cleaner air, and improving infrastructure, without compromising on connectivity or amenities.

Srinidhi, a millennial techie based in Peenya, Bengaluru, recently decided to sell his city property and shift base to Mysuru. He is currently scouting for an apartment or an independent house in Saraswatipuram or Jayalakshmipuram, two prime areas where ticket sizes begin at ₹1–1.5 crore.

“The Bengaluru congestion, pollution and hectic lifestyle pushed me to look elsewhere,” Srinidhi told HT.com. “Mysuru offers a better quality of life and infrastructure. I have hybrid work, so I only need to go to the office once or twice a month. The expressway makes this very manageable. And Mysuru now has malls and shopping complexes—almost everything Bengaluru does.”

Another techie from Chennai who owned a house near Indiranagar in Bengaluru shared a similar experience. After buying the home for ₹40–50 lakh in the 1990s, he sold it recently for ₹4.5 crore and is now planning to invest in a second home in Mysuru.

Also Read: Here’s what you should know about Mysuru Film City and its real estate potential

Residential areas in Mysuru

Core areas in the city like Saraswatipuram, Jayalakshmipuram, and Hebbal continue to see high demand.

According to Manjesh Rao, chief broker at BlueBroker.com, "Enquiries from Bengaluru-based professionals have picked up sharply in the past six months. Bengaluru isn’t cheap anymore, while Mysuru offers excellent infrastructure today. You get good homes at affordable prices, and most of the MUDA-approved plots in Mysuru Hebbal go for ₹4,500–7,000 per sq ft.”

In Mysuru, neighbourhoods like Kuvempu Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Jayalakshmipuram are among the most well-connected to the northern belt of the city, making them popular choices for professionals. Property brokers estimate that 2BHK flats in these areas are priced from ₹60 lakh upwards, reaching over ₹1 crore, with monthly rents falling between ₹30,000 and ₹45,000.

Meanwhile, Gokulam and Lakshmipuram, located near the city’s historic and cultural districts in the northwest and central zones, offer 2BHK apartments typically priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹80 lakh. Rentals here are more affordable, ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

On the southern edge of Mysuru, homebuyers are increasingly drawn to Bogadi, Hebbal, and Nanjangud, which provide larger living spaces at relatively lower costs. In these locations, apartments are priced between ₹3,450 and ₹5,400 per sq ft, and monthly rent for a 2BHK starts from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, brokers noted.

Significantly, northern Mysuru, especially around Hebbal’s industrial corridor, is fast emerging as a growing IT destination, driving residential demand and infrastructure development in the region, experts said.

Where to invest in Mysuru?

For buyers looking to invest in land, experts point to Ring Road and peripheral locations in Mysuru as promising spots.

Kiran Kumar, Vice President at Hanu Reddy Realty, says, “People are increasingly favouring Mysuru. With Bengaluru real estate giving strong returns, investors now see value in Mysuru’s slow but steady growth. You can get MUDA-approved plots starting at ₹50–70 lakh. Annual appreciation in some areas is in the range of 15–20%.”

Vijayanagar’s Stage 2 and Stage 3 layouts are gaining attention as up-and-coming zones for plotted housing, especially among end-users and investors seeking long-term value. According to property consultant Rao, neighbourhoods like Jayalakshmipuram, Agrahara, Saraswathipuram, and Vidyaranyapura continue to attract interest for their proximity to central Mysuru and established civic infrastructure.

Developers continue to expand in Mysuru

In April, Bengaluru-based Brigade Group signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹225 crore.

“Mysuru holds immense potential as a growth hub, thanks to its unique blend of cultural richness and rapidly advancing infrastructure,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. “The city has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially after the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway came up.”

Other developers, like Century Real Estate, are also eyeing Mysuru. A plotted development launch is expected later this year.

Also Read: From pensioner's paradise to IT hub: Is Mysuru ready to catch up with Bengaluru’s real estate boom?

Infra impact: Expressway and more

Much of this real estate momentum is being fueled by infrastructure upgrades. The Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway, in particular, has transformed commuting between the two cities, enabling hybrid and remote workers to consider Mysuru as a viable home base.

Adding to this momentum, the government recently proposed a Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) between Bengaluru and Mysuru, which could further revolutionise connectivity. The proposed high-speed rail link aims to cut travel time from nearly three hours to just under 70 minutes.