Brigade to develop luxury housing project in Mysore with estimated revenue potential of 300 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop luxury residences of around 0.4 mn sq ft in Mysore with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 300 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The JDA will add to Brigade Group’s residential portfolio in Mysuru of over 25 residential projects.

Located in Kurubarahalli, next to the JW Golf Club Mysuru, the project will be spread over 4 acres. The JDA will add to Brigade Group’s residential portfolio in Mysuru of over 25 residential projects that includes recent deliveries like Brigade Symphony, Brigade Topaz, Brigade Mountain View, and Brigade Palmgrove, and earlier successes such as Brigade Splendour, Brigade Citadel, Brigade Solitaire, and many others, the company said in a statement.

"This luxury project will consist of large units including penthouses, designed with premium amenities and situated right next door to the Mysore Golf Club with views of Chamundi Hills. With this new launch, we reaffirm our commitment to this growing city." said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Brigade Group has a strong pipeline over the next year, of around 13 million square feet in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, of which 11 million square feet is from residential projects.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. has completed over 80 million square feet of buildings and transformed skylines across cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram, with developments across residential, office, retail and hospitality.