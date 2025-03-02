Karnataka to set up world-class film city in Mysuru, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced plans to establish a world-class film city in Mysuru, with 150 acres of land already allocated for the project. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) at Vidhana Soudha, he emphasized the role of international film festivals in reflecting global culture and inspiring meaningful cinema, news agency PTI reported.

“Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities. To strengthen our film industry, we are developing a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru. I hope this facility will encourage world-class filmmaking that blends human values with advanced technology,” Siddaramaiah said.

According to the report, the Chief Minister also addressed economic disparities, highlighting that 50 per cent of the nation's wealth is controlled by just 1 per cent of the population, leading to growing social unrest. He urged the film industry to play a proactive role in addressing societal issues, fostering unity, and promoting progressive ideals through cinema.

Reflecting on the legacy of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar, Siddaramaiah noted that his films were deeply rooted in human values and social harmony, making them cherished across generations. He lamented the absence of such themes in contemporary cinema.

He also cautioned against films that promote superstitions and unconstitutional values, citing 12th-century social reformer Basavanna’s philosophy, which rejected the doctrine of karma. “Cinema should be a tool for enlightenment, not regression,” he asserted.

With rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, the CM encouraged filmmakers to create content that mirrors real-life challenges and offers solutions. “Such films will stand the test of time and leave a lasting impact on society,” he added.

Calling Karnataka and Bengaluru a global hub for filmmakers, he emphasized that effective use of technology could help the industry flourish while also contributing positively to society.

Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the film industry will embrace storytelling that prioritizes humaneness and inclusivity.

