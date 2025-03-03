Here’s what you should know about Mysuru Film City and its real estate potential

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated plans for a major 150-acre film city project in Mysuru, with land already secured for development. Mysuru is rapidly emerging as a hotspot in the real estate market, fueled by its strategic location, expanding infrastructure, and robust economic growth. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated plans for a major 150-acre film city project in Mysuru. While the commercial impact of the film city remains uncertain, real estate experts predict a strong boost in the residential sector. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

While the project's impact on commercial real estate is yet to be fully realized, experts forecast a significant boost to the residential market. Property values in Mysuru are expected to rise by at least 5%, driven by increased demand from homebuyers and investors drawn to the city's evolving landscape.

Here’s a look at the key details of the Mysuru Film City project and its potential impact on real estate.

Also Read: Karnataka to set up world-class film city in Mysuru, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Where is the Mysuru film city project located?

The proposed Mysuru Film City, to be developed under the public-private partnership model, will be located in Immavu village, Nanjangud Taluk, Mysuru District, approximately 20 km southeast of Mysuru city. It is approximately 20 km from the city centre and 13 km from Mysuru airport.

Initially planned to span around 110 acres, the project will now expand to include an additional 50 acres of land.

On March 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has already transferred the land to the Information Department, with work set to begin shortly.

A realtor from Mysuru, Amar K. Raje Urs, noted that the project site is approximately 15-20 km from the city center and about 13 km from Mysuru airport, making it well-connected to key locations in the region.

Also Read: Brigade to develop luxury housing project in Mysore with estimated revenue potential of ₹300 crore

Mysuru Film City’s impact on residential real estate

Real estate experts expect that the Mysuru Film City project may lead to almost a 5% increase in residential property prices.

"The Nanjangud area has seen development due to state government initiatives. The Urban Development Authority is offering plots in the area at ₹3,000 per sq. ft., and since the project's announcement last year, we've received numerous investment inquiries. Many buyers are exploring residential investment opportunities around Nanjangud," said Raje.

Property prices in Mysuru are already on the rise, fueled by significant investments from Bengaluru-based buyers. "An apartment in Mysuru now costs approximately ₹5,500 per sq. ft., up from ₹4,000 per sq. ft. last year," noted Kiran Kumar, Vice President of Hanu Reddy Realty.

Top investment hotspots include Vijayanagar, Hunsur Road, Lalitadripura, and Bannur Road.

In prime locations near Mysuru Palace, land prices range between ₹7,000 and ₹8,000 per sq. ft., while rental rates have nearly doubled. A fully furnished 1BHK in the city center now commands up to ₹18,000 per month, real estate brokers said.

Commercial and industrial impact of the project

Raje highlighted that Vijayanagar and its surrounding areas in the city center have emerged as key IT corridors. "Commercial rents near the city center range between ₹80-90 per sq. ft., while in other areas, they vary from ₹15-40 per sq. ft.," he added.

However, experts believe the full impact of the Mysuru Film City project on the commercial and industrial sectors is yet to unfold, as the city continues to grow at a steady pace.

Officials from the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasize the need for proactive involvement from the state government and district authorities to transform Mysuru into Karnataka’s next industrial hub.

The city’s industrial segment is experiencing steady expansion, supported by infrastructure development, government initiatives, and its strategic proximity to Bengaluru.

The Nanjangud Industrial Area, located near the proposed film city, remains one of the largest industrial zones. It houses major companies like Nestlé, AT&S, and Reid & Taylor among others, Raje said.

The Karnataka government has also announced its vision to establish Mysuru as the Semicon Valley of India, fostering a favorable environment for semiconductor manufacturing alongside plans for an international airport.

In December 2024, the state government approved Karnataka’s first semiconductor project within the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kochanahalli, Mysuru. With an investment of ₹3,425 crore, this project is expected to generate 460 jobs and further boost the region’s industrial potential.

Film city projects in Noida, Secunderabad and Maharashtra

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) last week handed over possession of 230 acres of Film City land to filmmaker Boney Kapoor-led Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited for developing the Film City project in Greater Noida.

Bayview Bhutani submitted the layout plan for the Noida Film City on December 24, 2024, for the requisite approval. Yeida on January 30, 2025, approved the layout plans of this project spread over 1,000 acres. Phase one of the project will come up on 230 acres.

Officials said the developer will also have to set up a film institute and obtain green building certifications to ensure zero damage to the ecology and minimise carbon footprint during construction work.

It will develop studios, hotels, and a film institute in this world-class Film City, which will offer filmmakers a unique opportunity.

Another film city is in Secunderabad, which houses the Ramoji Film City. It is an integrated film studio complex in Hyderabad spread over 1,600 acres, and it was established around 25 years ago.

In January 2025, Arkade Developers announced acquiring a 4-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Goregaon West area. The land parcel has been leased to Filmistan Pvt Ltd and has a projected revenue of ₹2,000 crore. The historic Filmistan Studio, which saw several blockbuster movies being made in the 1940s and 1950s, has been acquired by Arkade Developers for ₹165 crore. Arkade plans to develop luxury residences on the site. The property was acquired from Aspen Properties Pvt Ltd and their joint venture partners, Kamanwala Housing Construction.