Arkade Developers secures cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai's Dahisar with 1,700 crore revenue potential

Listed real estate developer Arkade Developers announced on February 12 that it has secured a cluster redevelopment project with a gross development value of ₹1700 crore in Dahisar, a micro market on the northern tip of Mumbai city. Listed real estate developer Arkade Developers announced on February 12 that it has secured a cluster redevelopment project with a gross development value of ₹ 1700 crore in Dahisar. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

The company has acquired a 6.5-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Dahisar East area for the cluster redevelopment of Anand Nagar Society. The total saleable area is approximately 6.76 lakh sq ft.

The company said the redevelopment project covers a plot area of 26,286 square meters and is projected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,700 crores.

"This marks a significant milestone for Arkade Developers as it continues to expand its footprint in the Mumbai metropolitan region, further strengthening its position in the real estate sector. Dahisar is a fast-growing micro-market, and the project is strategically located near Dahisar Station, Anand Nagar Metro Station, and Western Express Highway," the company said in a statement.

“The real estate sector is experiencing positive momentum, fueled by the 2025 union budget and its focus on housing and rental market growth. This favourable environment has spurred Arkade Developers by acquiring five new projects this year- four redevelopment and one outright project, strategically located in all prime MMR regions," said Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers.

He said the company has received four occupation certificates (OCs) ahead of the committed Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) schedules. The company will develop two-, three-, and four-bedroom luxury residences.

Redevelopment continues to be the flavour of the Mumbai real estate market

In January 2025, Arkade Developers announced acquiring a 4-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Goregaon West area. The land parcel has been leased to Filmistan Pvt Ltd and has a projected revenue of ₹2,000 crore.

IPO-bound Kalpataru Limited was in the news earlier this week for inking agreements to redevelop two housing societies covering an area of 7.37 acres in the eastern suburb of Chembur and the western suburb of Goregaon, as per documents accessed by IndexTap. Market sources said the company would develop 1.5 million sq ft of land with a revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore.

Real estate developer Mahindra Lifespaces announced on February 3 that it had secured a 950-crore deal to redevelop three housing societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala, Andheri area.

Earlier this month, Raymond Ltd also announced partnering with a landowner to develop a housing project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,800 crore.