Bengaluru real estate: Should you buy an apartment on the ground floor in the tech capital?

In Bengaluru, ground-floor units have become a point of debate among Redditors, who are weighing convenience against long-term livability and resale value. In compact mid-rise projects, typically G+4 buildings common across the city’s suburbs, many say they’re facing increasing pressure from developers claiming that upper floors are ‘almost sold out.’ In Bengaluru, ground-floor units are sparking debate among Redditors balancing convenience with resale value, especially as developers claim upper floors are "almost sold out." (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

While ground-floor apartments offer easier access for seniors and families, many cite recurring issues such as weaker natural airflow, reduced privacy, higher noise levels from community activity, and even patchy mobile network coverage, they point out.

Several Redditors noted that developers often rush to sell ground-floor inventory early because it is typically harder to sell later. One resident bluntly stated that “ground floor homes are hard to sell because of no light and no privacy,” adding that builders frequently use FOMO-driven claims of fully booked upper floors to move these units.

Another user listed common drawbacks, explaining that ground-floor flats come with “less privacy,” reduced airflow, and significantly more noise from kids playing, people walking past windows, or vehicles moving within the complex. He said such units are best suited for those who need easy access, “old age or you anticipate elders will be staying,” or buyers looking for lower prices.

A tenant living on the ground floor said network reception was noticeably weaker inside the unit, despite neighbouring flats not experiencing the issue. Another renter described the daily discomfort of living directly along a common walking path, where “everyone walking in the evening and morning peeks into my living room,” leading to constant noise and a loss of privacy.



Moisture and ventilation Issues Multiple Redditors pointed to structural and environmental concerns. One user said their flat’s proximity to a lawn caused persistent dampness. “My bedroom walls always feel damp, and mould fungus grows everywhere,” the Redditor said, pointing to daily watering that seeps into the walls. Others mentioned “zero ventilation” and frequent insect infestations.

While ground-floor drawbacks were extensively discussed, commenters also advised buyers to avoid the topmost floor if possible. They warned of heat exposure, roof leakage, and noise from terrace events, problems that depend heavily on the efficiency of the building’s maintenance team unless a canopy cover is provided.

Several users recommended that buyers choose the first floor if available, with one commenter explaining that he opted for a level above three floors of parking because his wife, a Bharatanatyam artist, required a home where her practice wouldn’t disturb the neighbours below.



Are ground-floor apartments cheaper? Real estate brokers say homes on the lower floors of high-rises typically come at a lower price point, and developers often follow a tiered pricing model. “For many projects, the rate remains the same from the ground to the fourth floor, and from there on, every additional slab can cost 2–5% more,” explained Sunil Singh of Realty Corp.

To put it in perspective, if a ground-floor unit is priced at ₹1 crore, a sixth-floor apartment in the same tower could easily cost ₹10 lakh more, Singh pointed out.

Real estate brokers say that ground-floor homes generally appeal to very specific buyer groups, particularly those with height phobia, families with elderly members who prefer to avoid lifts, or people who want easy accessibility.

However, Singh said the reasons to avoid the ground floor are equally strong. Buyers often prefer higher floors for better ventilation, more natural light, and unobstructed views. “Ground floors tend to be slightly darker and don’t get the same airflow,” Singh noted, adding that these factors reduce demand.