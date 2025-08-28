Bengaluru rentals: Can you find a flat on a 10,000– 12,000 budget in the tech capital? Here's what to expect

Bengaluru’s real estate market is witnessing a dramatic rise in rental prices, with even modest 1 BHK apartments in prime areas now demanding rents as high as ₹45,000. As apartment sizes continue to shrink, many young professionals are left grappling with exorbitant rents, massive security deposits, and inadequate living conditions. What was once an affordable tech hub for many is increasingly becoming a city of ‘matchbox apartments’ rented at ‘mansion prices.’ Bengaluru’s rental market is soaring, with 1BHKs in prime areas touching ₹ 45,000, leaving young professionals struggling with shrinking spaces, high deposits, and steep costs. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )

Sanjay Patil, 22, a young professional moving to Bengaluru for his first job, is scouting for a 1BHK in Bellandur, Kasavanahalli, or Marathahalli, but his budget is only ₹10–12k. “Landlords are asking for huge deposits up front, which I can’t afford at once. It feels almost impossible to find a decent rental within my range,” he said.

In Bengaluru, the rental market has become increasingly unaffordable for many, especially in prime areas like Indiranagar and Defence Colony. Matchbox-sized 1BHK apartments, often just 400–600 sq. ft., are being listed at ₹45,000 to ₹60,000 per month. In Defence Colony, even an 800 sq. ft. 1BHK can demand close to ₹50,000, say real estate experts.

What makes this trend worse is the glaring mismatch between size and cost. Tenants frequently report paying nearly half a lakh for cramped, poorly maintained flats that often lack basic amenities like parking, water supply, or power backup. As one Redditor put it, these are ‘matchbox apartments with very high rents.’

Over time, apartment sizes have shrunk dramatically. What used to be a 750 sq. ft. 1BHK is now closer to 450–550 sq. ft. The reason is simple: more units per plot means more profit for developers and landlords, say local brokers.

Bengaluru’s notorious rental deposit system adds to the financial burden. Landlords typically demand 6 to 10 months' rent as a deposit. So, for a ₹50,000 flat, that could mean locking up ₹3–5 lakh, a huge amount that many tenants find unfair and unaffordable.

Also Read: Planning to rent in Bengaluru? Netizens warn of hidden costs and water issues; even suggest checking with society guards

‘Matchbox apartments, mansion prices’

What makes the spike more stark is the mismatch between size and cost. Tenants complain of paying nearly half a lakh for cramped, poorly maintained flats often lacking adequate parking, water supply, or power backup. “These are matchbox apartments with very high rents,” wrote a Redditor, who recently backed out of a deal after being asked for ₹55,000 for a one-bedroom unit in Koramangala.

Sunil Singh, Director at Realty Corp, pointed out that the structure of Bengaluru’s rental market has changed significantly over the last decade, particularly in the segment of one-bedroom apartments. “Almost 10 years ago, 1BHKs were relatively uncommon in Bengaluru, and the few that existed were quite spacious. It wasn’t unusual to see sizes of 700 to 750 sq. ft. But in the last few years, particularly after the pandemic, there has been a surge in new 1BHK supply built purely for rental purposes, and these are much smaller,” he said.

According to Singh, the newer 1BHKs being constructed by small developers and individual landlords near the city centre and in popular rental hubs such as HSR Layout and Bellandur have seen a reduction in size by at least 10%, and in some cases even more. “Today, what used to be a 750 sq. ft. one-bedroom flat has shrunk to around 450–550 sq. ft. The logic is simple: fit in more units on a single plot to maximise returns,” he explained.

Typically, these standalone rental buildings are built on small plots and comprise 10 to 12 units, sometimes more, depending on the land size. While this has increased the availability of rental housing in high-demand areas, the financial returns are relatively modest. “Even in such high-demand localities, the rental yield in these buildings is 3%. It shows how rental housing is more of a cash-flow play for landlords rather than a high-return investment,” Singh noted.

While tech workers with higher salaries are reluctantly absorbing the costs, middle-class families, students, and freshers are being forced to move to the city’s outskirts in areas like Yelahanka, KR Puram, and Sarjapur Road. But even in these locations, rents are climbing steadily, with some landlords revising rates every year to cash in on demand.

Where will you find affordable 1 BHK options in Bengaluru?

While slightly more affordable options exist in neighbourhoods such as Kasturi Nagar, OMBR Layout, parts of Whitefield, and Marathahalli, where one-bedroom flats are available in the ₹20,000–25,000 range, supply is extremely limited. In North Bengaluru, too, especially near Hebbal and close to Manyata Tech Park, inventory is thin.

In North Bengaluru, renting a 1BHK in a gated community typically costs around ₹25,000 a month, with prices varying based on the amenities on offer. The city also has a sizable market for smaller formats such as studio apartments and one-room kitchen units, many of which are located on terraces in central areas. These generally rent for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month, with most offered in furnished condition.

A standard studio apartment in Bengaluru measures between 300 and 400 sq. ft. Popular among young professionals, these are especially in demand in Koramangala, Indiranagar, and HSR Layout. Many of them are part of modern complexes that include amenities like swimming pools and gyms, making them attractive despite their compact size.

Also Read: Laid-off Bengaluru techie’s ₹78k EMI reignites rent-versus-buy home debate

The post-COVID surge

The surge in rents was most visible after the pandemic, as companies began calling employees back to their offices. With IT parks concentrated in Whitefield and Outer Ring Road and startup clusters in Koramangala and HSR Layout, demand has far outstripped supply.

Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty, said the sharp spike in Bengaluru rentals is most visible in premium localities such as Indiranagar. “Today, you won’t find anything below ₹35,000–40,000 in Indiranagar, and even for small apartments of 400–650 sq. ft., some landlords are quoting as high as ₹45,000. In Defence Colony, for example, a one-bedroom apartment of 800 sq. ft. is being rented for nearly ₹50,000 a month. And these are not new projects; most of them are older buildings,” he explained.

According to him, this marks a dramatic shift from just two to three years ago, before the pandemic, when 1BHKs in the same areas could be rented for less than ₹20,000 per month. “Post-COVID, the one-bedroom inventory has shot up in demand. Young professionals and students are driving this surge, with Indiranagar and HSR Layout being the most sought-after locations,” he added.