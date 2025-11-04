Bengaluru’s top-floor apartments offer great views and fewer mosquitoes, but heat remains a concern, say Redditors.

As Bengaluru’s skyline fills with high-rises, homebuyers are divided on whether living on the top floor is a dream or a hassle. A Reddit thread sparked a debate after a buyer considering a 17th-floor flat sought opinions, prompting residents to weigh in on lift wait time, summer heat, mosquitoes, panoramic views, and resale value. Bengaluru real estate: A Reddit post has sparked a debate on whether top-floor living is a dream or a daily hassle for homebuyers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The buyer noted several advantages: no disturbance from neighbours above, better views, improved air circulation, and access to free solar water heating. However, they also pointed out a few potential downsides, such as longer lift waiting time, the risk of water leakage, and heat during summer months, although they added that the latter isn’t usually a major issue in Bengaluru’s moderate climate.

“For us, the heat has never been a problem,” wrote one resident living on the 30th floor of a Tier-1 builder’s project. “We bought our AC two years back, and it hasn’t run for more than 15 days in total. The roofing is almost two feet thick with solar panels above, so the top doesn’t get direct heat.”



Many echoed the positives: sweeping views, natural light, peace from street noise, and better air circulation.

Another buyer said top floors are a good choice, adding that he would never consider the first three floors due to mosquito issues. “4th 5th ideal for tree line views if facing trees but still mosquitoes but less.”

The 4th and 5th floors, he noted, offer ideal tree-line views facing greenery, though mosquitoes are still present but fewer. If there are no trees nearby, choose flats from the top minus one down to the 6th floor, in that order, he said. “If no trees, Start preferring flats from top -1 to 6th in that order,” he said.



Heat, lift delays and resale worries deter others But not everyone was convinced. Several Redditors shared that top floors tend to trap heat, especially in east- or west-facing units. “It gets very hot even with decent ventilation,” one commenter said, describing life in a 12-year-old building.

Another wrote, “Better to avoid the top floor. I could feel a huge temperature difference when visiting neighbours on lower floors, my flat stayed warm till 4 a.m., even after outside temperatures dropped.”

“If it is top floor, the ceiling will also heat up along side the walls. Possibility of developing cracks on exterior and water seepage into walls. This may or may not happen. But these are common issues on top floor houses. It's a gamble,” said a Redditor.

Beyond heat, others pointed to practical drawbacks: longer lift wait time, potential water seepage, and challenges for senior residents. “Two lifts for 64 flats are not enough,” said one comment. Another warned that resale could be harder for top-floor homes, especially in projects without penthouses.

Another Redditor raised the issue of resale value of top floors. “You will find it hard to resell. Check for lift brand quality - very important. You can’t live with frequent breakdowns. Consider if you will have senior citizens living with you as well.”

Experience of living on the top floor depends on personal comfort, says a Redditor Many agreed that the experience largely depends on the builder’s construction quality and design. “In Tier-1 projects, top floors are well insulated, multiple layers of waterproofing, concrete, and solar panels protect from heat and moisture,” one Redditor noted, adding that smaller builders may not follow the same standards.

While some of the homebuyers view the top floors as a peaceful escape from the bustle below, others caution that the heat and logistics of lifts can wear on daily comfort. As one Redditor summed up, “It’s a gamble, perfect if the construction is solid and direction right, but frustrating otherwise.”



Should you buy a top-floor apartment? For many Bengaluru homebuyers, the appeal of living high above the city remains strong, despite practical challenges still being present.

Experts say that top-floor apartments are prized for their seamless, unobstructed views, reduced noise, and improved air circulation. “The higher you go, the fewer mosquitoes and the less the noise pollution,” Manjesh Rao of BlueBroker said. The elevated position also brings stronger winds and a sense of openness that’s hard to find on lower floors.

However, the lifestyle isn’t without trade-offs. Longer lift wait times are a common complaint, and high-rise residents often admit to feeling occasional unease during emergencies, such as fire alarms or power outages. “On very high floors, say the 21st and above, you can even feel mild ear pressure changes in the lift because of the altitude,” Rao said, noting Bengaluru’s naturally uneven terrain.

Safety is also a concern for families with young children. While developers of entry-level projects often install protective grills, luxury builders tend to use large 12–13-foot glass panels to preserve views, which, as he explained, “look stunning but are exposed to temperature changes and rainfall, making cracks a long-term risk.”

Prices also rise with elevation. For every additional floor, the per-square-foot rate typically increases by ₹100– ₹200, reflecting higher construction and material costs.

“Vertical development drives cost. For example, in a project like SNN Clermont near Manyata Tech Park, a 3,500 sq. ft. top-floor apartment can go above ₹5 crore, while lower floors may be ₹30–40 lakh cheaper.” Rao said that while most buyers still prefer mid-height apartments, the appetite for high-rise homes has climbed nearly 15% in recent years, especially as top-grade developers focus on vertical luxury projects across the city.

Among the top highrises in Bengaluru, the Presidential Tower in Yeshwanthpur, rising 50 floors high, is one of the city’s tallest and most luxurious, with apartments priced from ₹3-4 crore upwards. Mantri Pinnacle Heights, another landmark high-rise with 46 floors, caters to the ultra-luxury segment with homes starting at ₹6 crore.

For buyers seeking more affordable high-rise options, Prestige Jindal City on Tumkur Road offers 25 floors of mid-premium apartments starting at around ₹1 crore, while Pashmina Waterfront, with over 30 floors, features lake-view homes priced between ₹1.8 crore and ₹2 crore, real estate brokers said.