Bengaluru homebuyers weigh in the pros and cons of investing in top floor apartments

As Bengaluru’s skyline expands with high-rise projects by Grade A developers, many homebuyers are weighing the pros and cons of top-floor living. The allure of uninterrupted views, peace, and freedom from noise is appealing, but concerns over water pressure, heat, and exposure to the elements continue to influence buyer sentiment and decisions. As Bengaluru’s skyline grows with high-rises, buyers are drawn to top-floor serenity and views but worry about water pressure, heat, and weather exposure. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

On Reddit, one prospective buyer considering a 40th-floor flat in an under-construction Grade A project raised a key worry: leakage risks. “How common and serious are leakage issues on the top floor? And if they occur, do builders handle them effectively?” the buyer asked.

A Bengaluru resident living on the top floor of a reputed builder’s apartment wrote, “No matter what my owner did, water pressure issues remained. It works for some days and then returns to low pressure. Summers are horrible, and AC is a must. Wind gusts are another problem; we couldn’t keep balconies open.”

However, a civil engineer and top-floor owner countered that modern high-rises by leading builders use double-slab roofing with elastic, impermeable coatings. “The air between the slabs acts as an insulator, reducing summer heat and preventing seepage…,” he explained. He acknowledged, however, that strong winds could cause seepage through windows and force doors shut. He also pointed out that most Grade A builders offer a one-year free maintenance contract, covering such issues.



Heat, noise, and lifestyle trade-offs Heat emerged as another concern among Redditors. A user living on the 17th floor in Bengaluru noted that summers become uncomfortable without an AC and said that “Many walls on the top floors are empty inside,” which could worsen insulation.

Others felt that concerns were overstated. “With better insulation, heat should not be a concern. It may be a few degrees higher for 2–3 months, but manageable with an AC,” one user wrote, highlighting that top floors also guarantee peace and freedom from noise. Another Redditor agreed that, “Leaks aren’t super common if the waterproofing is done right. Heat-wise, yes, it’s a bit warmer in summer, though with Mivan construction and decent AC, it’s manageable. The biggest advantage is amazing views and no noise from above.”

Better views, clean air For many buyers, the decision ultimately comes down to personal priorities. Top floors offer better views, less dust, and quieter surroundings, but come with a higher dependence on lifts, stronger wind gusts, and potential challenges related to water pressure or heat. With modern construction and waterproofing, most Grade A builders are seen as capable of mitigating leakage risks, but Redditors warn that problems, if they occur, can be “a real pain” once interiors are completed.

As one resident summed up: “In general, I would not recommend the top floor. In my opinion, two to three floors below the top is the best, you get the best of both worlds.”



This is what you should know before buying an apartment on the top floor Most developers hold back the ground and topmost floors until the end, as these are highly coveted and can command higher prices. Buying a home on the top floor comes with both advantages and drawbacks. One of the biggest benefits is privacy and peace, as top floors see far less footfalls compared to lower levels, making them more secure and quieter. They also offer beautiful views of the skyline and natural surroundings, with ample sunlight and ventilation that reduce the need for artificial lighting and improve air circulation. In many projects, the topmost units are treated as penthouses and often come with exclusive features such as larger balconies, rooftop gardens, or even private amenities like pools and gyms, which makes them highly desirable, and builders usually charge a premium for such homes, say experts.

However, there are also challenges to consider. Maintenance and renovation work on higher floors is often more expensive as transporting materials requires additional labour. Emergencies such as fires or earthquakes pose greater evacuation risks from upper levels, and accessibility can be a serious concern during power outages or lift maintenance, particularly for the elderly or those with mobility issues, say experts.