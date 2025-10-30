How farmlands turned into a real estate jackpot — no trading, no flipping, just patience and timing

Two decades ago, when most middle-class families in Delhi-NCR were investing in gold or modest flats, one family made an unconventional move, purchasing three bighas of farmland in Noida for ₹6 lakh. Nearly 20 years later, that land and its reinvestments are now worth over ₹5 crore.

A user on Reddit shared how his parents’ early investment paid off in stages. The Noida Authority acquired the land in 2009, compensating the family with ₹23 lakh, almost four times the purchase price. When the compensation was revised in 2013, they received an additional ₹15 lakh.

Instead of spending the money, the family reinvested it. They purchased a plot in Greater Noida West from the Noida Authority and also acquired farmland near the upcoming Jewar Airport. Both properties have since multiplied significantly in value.

“Now that same farmland is worth ₹4 crore, and the plot near Jewar is valued at ₹1.4 crore. No trading. No flipping. No EMIs. Just land, patience, and timing,” the post read.

Real estate investments of families who once owned farmland on the edges of cities suddenly found themselves sitting on prime real estate as metros grew outward.



Also Read: Yeida to probe land deals over illegal construction near airport

‘Everything is 100x in 20 years’ A Redditor from Hisar, Haryana, wrote, “My parents bought our house plot for ₹10–11 lakh in 2000. Today, it’s worth ₹17–18 crore.” Another said that land prices in villages around Hisar now touch ₹15–20 crore for farmland.

But others pointed out that such valuations don’t always translate into cash. “There’s no liquidity at those prices unless the land has commercial potential,” one Redditor observed, adding that even prime plots in Jaipur often stay unsold despite high asking rates.

Another user shared two contrasting experiences in Jaipur: “One of our plots is in a great residential location but too small for a builder. The other is large and in a commercial area, we keep getting offers for that one.”

Lessons from the past “Real estate was the way to go for our parents’ generation,” one Redditor wrote. “Unfortunately, for the next 25 years, it may not be. Today, an average person needs 20 years of their salary to buy a home, it is unsustainable.”

Others disagreed, arguing that the problem isn’t the asset class but modern impatience. “Real estate will always be the way to go,” one user countered. “Our generation just doesn’t have the patience or ground knowledge. We rely on social media hype instead of scouting future growth corridors.”

Some Redditors also questioned the timelines, particularly the claim about Jewar Airport investments prior to 2018, when the project was formally announced. But even critics acknowledged the broader idea of real estate investments, that India’s landowners have often struck gold through government-led development, infrastructure expansion, or simple urban sprawl.



Also Read: Will Noida International Airport reshape the National Capital Region's real estate market?

India’s land-driven wealth Redditors pointed out that government acquisitions, new expressways, industrial corridors, and airports have repeatedly turned overlooked plots into multi-crore assets.

As one Reddit user summed it up: “Land value always grows with time. It doesn’t matter if you buy in a tier-1, tier-2, or tier-3 city; it will grow. The key is to hold long enough.”

From farmlands outside Noida to sleepy colonies in Hisar and Jaipur, Redditors pointed out that an unmistakable pattern, India’s real estate boom was never just about skyscrapers or luxury towers. It was about families who bet quietly on the outskirts and came out big winners.

Here's what real estate experts say Investing in land offers buyers long-term flexibility, whether to build, hold, or sell later for profit. While plots don’t provide immediate rental income, they often deliver strong capital appreciation over time, experts point out.

Real estate experts say plotted developments in Bengaluru are recording steady annual growth of 15–20%, though returns vary based on location, developer reputation, and infrastructure quality.

“Appreciation largely depends on where the plot is located and who is developing it,” said Manjesh S Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue, adding “When investing in land, buyers should look for a gated layouts with strong connectivity and planned amenities, that’s far more likely to deliver strong returns.”