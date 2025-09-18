Will Noida International Airport reshape the National Capital Region's real estate market?

Noida International Airport at Jewar is slated for inauguration on October 30, with commercial flights expected to begin within 45 days, initially linking at least 10 cities, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has announced. Real estate experts say the upcoming airport is set to act as a catalyst for economic activity, fuelling demand across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, and logistics sectors in the region. Noida International Airport at Jewar is slated for inauguration on October 30, with commercial flights expected to begin within 45 days, initially linking at least 10 cities. (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT File photo)

Improved connectivity to both domestic and international destinations is likely to attract office occupiers and industries such as technology and logistics, unlocking the region’s real estate potential and generating large-scale employment opportunities. The launch is expected to be a game-changer for the National Capital Region (NCR) property market, especially in growth corridors like Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway, and Greater Noida West, say experts.

The area has witnessed a steady rise in housing demand and new supply, with plotted developments leading the trend and gated townships gradually gaining traction. According to insights from Square Yards, property values in the region have more than doubled over the past five years. This momentum is expected to continue as developers position themselves to capitalise on growing homebuyer interest. However, experts caution prospective buyers, both end-users and investors, to exercise due diligence before making purchase decisions.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport benefits from strong government support through Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) development plans, including the upcoming International Film City, metro network expansions, and the proposed Delhi–Varanasi Bullet Train corridor. Land prices here have already appreciated by nearly 1.6 times between 2020 and 2025, with analysts projecting a further 25–30% increase in the short term once the airport becomes operational, especially in micro-markets like Jewar, Tappal, and Dankaur.

"The Noida International Airport at Jewar, opening in 2025 with a 12 mn passenger capacity, scalable to 120 mn by 2050, will transform North India’s economic landscape. Complementing Delhi’s IGI Airport, which handled 78 million passengers in 2024, it will forge a counter-magnet hub, uplifting Agra, Aligarh, and other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Enhanced connectivity to domestic and international destinations will serve as a pull factor for economic anchors such as office, unlocking real estate potential of the region, triggering cascading opportunities for residential, retail, and hospitality assets, and also boosting jobs and industries like technology and logistics," said Ankita Sood, National Director- Research, Knight Frank India.

“Noida today commands a strong position in Delhi-NCR’s luxury real estate landscape, driven by its strategic location, evolving infrastructure, and thoughtfully planned residential sectors. With the Noida International Airport set to become a global transit hub, the city is entering another phase of growth. This landmark development is unlocking tremendous value for premium real estate, while catalysing the rise of integrated commercial and retail ecosystems. When thriving communities take shape, they elevate everything around them, and Noida is steadily becoming a case in point,” said Aman Nagar of Paras Buildtech.

Developers who have projects in the area include Gaurs Group. The company has acquired a 12-acre land parcel on the Yamuna Expressway to develop a premium residential project, with an investment of around ₹1,400 crore, the company said in a statement. The project will feature high-rise ultra-luxury residences with integrated amenities. The Group has already developed Gaur Yamuna City, a 250-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway conceptualized in 2014, well before the announcement of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

ACE Group had announced last month that it had achieved cumulative residential and commercial property sales surpassing ₹5,000 crore along the Yamuna Expressway corridor. The amount spans a diverse portfolio of projects, including plotted developments, integrated townships, low- and high-rise apartments, studio units, and premium retail and commercial spaces.

"Every real estate market has its inflection point, and Noida’s is unfolding now, especially with the inauguration of the Jewar airport. Its growth trajectory is distinctly end-user-driven, supported by robust infrastructure, improving economic opportunities, and rising lifestyle standards,” said Ashish Jerath, president - sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers.

Verify property documents, payment plans, and the track record of developers before investing The Yamuna Expressway has seen a steady rise in residential demand and new supply, with plotted developments leading the trend and gated townships gradually gaining traction.

“Land prices in the region have already appreciated by nearly 1.6X between 2020 and 2025, with potential growth of a further 25-30% in the short term post-operation of the airport, in micro-markets like Jewar, Tappal, and Dankaur,” said Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India.

This surge in interest has placed upward pressure on property values, which have more than doubled in the last five years, as per Square Yards’ insights. “As the airport nears full operational status, this momentum is expected to continue, with developers actively positioning themselves to tap into homebuyer interest. For prospective buyers, including both end-users and investors, it is important to approach the market with due diligence,” said Ravi Nirwal, Sales Director and Principal Partner, Square Yards

Verifying property documents, payment plans, and developers' track records is essential. Equally important is evaluating connectivity, infrastructure, and overall location advantages before making a decision. Nirwal said such steps can help ensure a secure purchase and maximize the benefits of investing in this rapidly evolving micromarket.

According to a recent report published in the Indian Express, the surrounding region has emerged as a hotspot for real estate fraud, with numerous cases of investors falling prey to elaborate land scams. Police in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, and neighbouring districts have registered dozens of complaints, exposing fraudulent land deals worth crores of rupees.

As per the report, one such case involves Gaurav Sharma, a Noida-based consultant, who, along with three business partners, was allegedly cheated of ₹24 crore by a group of 15 individuals. The accused, led by alleged mastermind Ravinder Sharma, promised to sell them agricultural land near the upcoming airport but disappeared after providing forged registration documents for plots that did not exist.

“Given the proximity to the upcoming airport, we thought it was a good deal since prices were bound to shoot up,” Sharma told the newspaper. The group had reportedly paid half the agreed amount before discovering the scam, which involved fake paperwork, bogus registrations, and imposters posing as farmers and lawyers.

Projects within a 20 km radius of the airport must obtain approval from AAI Property prices around Noida International Airport are set to rise following a new regulation by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). This rule mandates that any new construction within a 20 km radius of the airport must obtain approval from the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Buildings must adhere to AAI guidelines, or their plans will be rejected. These measures aim to protect aircraft and ensure runway safety, preventing thoughtless construction in the area.

According to experts, the new rules will significantly impact the local real estate market, as restrictions on construction within a 20 km radius are likely to curb new supply. With fewer buildings coming up, land and flat prices are expected to rise further amid sustained demand.

