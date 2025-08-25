Gaurs Group acquires 12-acre land on Yamuna Expressway, to invest 1,400 crore in premium housing project

Gaurs Group has acquired a 12-acre land parcel on the Yamuna Expressway to develop a premium residential project, with an investment of around ₹1,400 crore, the company said in a statement. Gaurs Group has acquired a 12-acre land parcel on the Yamuna Expressway to develop a premium residential project, with an investment of around ₹ 1,400 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The project will feature high-rise ultra-luxury residences with integrated amenities aimed at meeting the aspirations of discerning homebuyers.

The Group has already developed Gaur Yamuna City, a 250-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway conceptualized in 2014, well before the announcement of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Today, the township is fully delivered and houses more than 10,000 residents, it said.

"Our association with Yamuna Expressway goes beyond business, it is a commitment built on vision and belief. We were among the first to invest in the region, even when the airport was just a dream. With the imminent operationalization of the airport, this region is set for exponential growth. Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

The group has received possession of the plot and has applied for map sanctions and other necessary approvals.

The project will be registered with RERA after obtaining all necessary approvals, and sales will begin only once the RERA registration number is issued, the company said.

"Sector 22-D is one of the most promising sectors along the Yamuna Expressway and is fast emerging as a future-ready destination for premium housing. With this investment, we are strengthening our footprints on Yamuna Expressway; this new project will have a potential topline of about ₹2000 crore. We are also exploring the acquisition of more land parcels along the Expressway," says Sarthak Gaur, director, Gaurs Group.

Beyond residential developments, Yamuna Expressway is also witnessing a surge in industrial, institutional, hospitality, and commercial activity.

Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million sq. ft. of area, delivered 75,000 units, and 70 projects, including three townships.