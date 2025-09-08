Yeida approves revision of buildings bylaws banning construction near airport

GREATER NOIDA The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Saturday approved a proposal allowing revision of buildings bylaws to ban construction within 20km radius of the Noida International Airport site. The Yeida will also take measures to ensure that the building bylaws do not permit maps of the buildings within 20km radius if the structure does not follow the airport authority of India (AAI) guidelines. (HT Archives)

The Yeida will also take measures to ensure that the building bylaws do not permit maps of the buildings within 20km radius if the structure does not follow the airport authority of India (AAI) guidelines.

“The board has taken the decision to implement the AAI norms with regard to the airport territory to ensure a clear flight path for the operations. The airport authority of India has released a colour coded zoning map that will be adopted by the authority after discussion,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The authority is also planning to hire an expert consultant to carry out a survey of this 20km area around the airport.

The decision came in the board meeting held in sector Omega I office on Saturday, chaired by senior IAS officer Alok Kumar. Yeida CEO, officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia and other officers were also present at the meeting.

In the survey the agency is expected to study and submit a report about the floor area ratio, permitted height of buildings, and other points to the Yeida.

On the basis of this report, Yeida will tweak the building bylaws-2010 to approve the building map within 20km radius of the airport. The airport authority of India has submitted a colour coded zoning map.

To recall, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in July had banned construction in a 10km radius of the Noida airport. The new directive has expanded the area because of Airport authority of India’s suggestions.

Now, Yeida has approved a proposal to include the restrictions and other norms in its building bylaws-2010 to approve the building map keeping in mind the applicable norms.

Yeida said the Noida airport is at a height of 200 metres from the sea level and the plot allottee cannot indulge in construction without having the map approved as per the norms.

“The AAI’s zoning colour code has defined the category of the structures permitted within a 20km radius of the airport. And we will revise our building bylaws as per these zoning regulations. Now the plot allottees will have to submit an application with us, and the authority will evaluate it and approve the proposed building map. Once their map is approved, they can build residential buildings or even for other purposes. However if a realtor wants to build a taller building above 15 metres then there is a need to seek no-objection certificate from AAI and subsequently get the building map approved from us,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Bhatia.