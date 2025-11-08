Luxury living gets hotel-style upgrade: Real estate developers now offer a 5-star experience to homebuyers at doorstep

Hotel-inspired branded clubhouses are redefining luxury housing in India, blending wellness, leisure, and exclusivity. No longer just amenity spaces, these curated environments offer premium, managed experiences that set projects apart. While location, address, and layout remain essential, a branded clubhouse has now become the ultimate differentiator. Often developed in partnership with leading hospitality brands, modern clubhouses offer five-star, experiential living that discerning luxury buyers now seek. Branded hotel-style clubhouses have become a key differentiator in luxury housing, offering curated wellness and leisure experiences that elevate projects beyond standard amenities. (In Photo: DLF Midtown clubhouse) (File Photo )

What is a branded clubhouse? A branded clubhouse is a premium, professionally managed community space within a residential project that carries the name, design, or collaboration of a well-known brand, such as a luxury hospitality, sports, or wellness partner.

Unlike regular clubhouses that offer basic amenities, branded clubhouses are curated for experience-led living, featuring high-end interiors and specialised training academies

At DLF, clubhouses have evolved into the ‘heart of each development,’ said Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. “Lifestyle and amenities are no longer optional. They are central to the residential experience. Today’s affluent buyer seeks not just a home but an ecosystem that mirrors global living standards,” he said.

Each DLF clubhouse, he said, is managed by hospitality professionals and blends recreation with refined community living through amenities such as gyms, pools, salons, restaurants, and event spaces. “Convenience is the new luxury,” Ohri said, explaining that such facilities save time and foster a sense of connection within gated communities.



Echoing this sentiment, Aman Sarin, director and CEO of Anant Raj Limited, said, “Luxury living today is about investing in a lifestyle that prioritises well-being, convenience, and social connection.”

At Anant Raj’s Estate Residences in Gurugram, the Residences Club spans 40,000 sq. ft. across four levels, offering amenities such as a spa, squash court, theatre, gym, and alfresco lounges. “A well-designed clubhouse enhances life quality and serves as a brand statement; it's the true heart of luxury living,” Sarin said.

"The Residences Club, a 40,000 sq. ft. four-level sanctuary, is nestled against the Aravalli Range. It includes amenities such as an all-weather pool, spa, gym, squash court, mini-theatre, and alfresco lounges," he said.

Developers such as Sumadhura Group have partnered with eight national and global lifestyle brands, including Michael Phelps Swimming, UFC FIT, Saina Nehwal Badminton Pros, and Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, across its Palais Royale project in Hyderabad’s Financial District and Folium in Bengaluru’s Whitefield.

“Every parent wants their child to engage in sports and fitness, and now those facilities are right next to their home,” said Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director of Sumadhura Group.

Madhusudhan noted that this trend isn’t limited to ₹5–8 crore luxury apartments but also extends to mid-premium homes priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹4 crore. “This is not just a clubhouse, it’s becoming a way of life and wellness,” he said, adding that while such partnerships don’t increase upfront project costs, the facilities attract buyers seeking quality and exclusivity.

“It’s not just about the price tag; the scale of the community matters. However, most brands prefer partnering with projects that have at least 500 apartments to ensure meaningful engagement and reach,” he said.

The ‘hotelization’ of housing communities Developers say clubhouses are increasingly modelled after luxury hotels, offering managed experiences rather than just facilities. Anand Ramachandra, senior executive vice president of Prestige Group, stated that luxury housing in India is undergoing a transformation, with the ‘hotelization’ of clubhouses at its centre.

“Today, several luxury clubhouses are being managed by hospitality brands. The future lies in offering hotel-like services and top-tier experiences, because that’s what luxury homebuyers expect,” Ramachandra explained. “These buyers are well-travelled, accustomed to five-star comfort, and willing to pay a premium for the same level of service and attention to detail in their homes.”

He pointed out that the demand in the luxury segment has shifted from ownership to experience-driven living. “For example, at Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, where units are priced between ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore, we’ve created six levels of amenities, including a three-level clubhouse featuring fine-dining spaces, a golf simulator, and other experiential zones. The clubhouse has been one of the biggest influencers in buyers’ decision-making,” he said.

In contrast, Ramachandra noted, the mid-segment market, typically in the ₹2–5 crore range, remains more need-based than experience-led. “These families look for practical amenities that serve their children and everyday routines. Branded clubhouses are not a necessity here, and the challenge is affordability, as maintenance costs are higher in luxury projects,” he said.



What branded clubhouses may cost Ramachandra said that while mid-segment clubhouses cost about ₹12–15 per sq. ft. in maintenance, branded luxury clubhouses go up to ₹35–40 per sq. ft., reflecting their premium management and offerings. Often, such branded clubs are announced closer to handover rather than at launch, when buyers are more willing to pay a premium for a top-grade experience.

When homebuyers purchase an apartment in a gated community, real estate agents say that the clubhouse charges are usually included in the total apartment cost; they are not paid separately later. Developers typically add this as part of the builder’s cost sheet under ‘amenities’ or ‘common area development.’

"For example, in a ₹3 crore apartment, the upfront clubhouse contribution may be around ₹2–2.5 lakh. For a ₹1.5 crore apartment, the cost generally ranges from ₹1 to ₹ 1.5 lakh. In most projects, this works out to about 3–5% of the total property value, and it is paid at the time of purchase, along with the agreement payments," Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.