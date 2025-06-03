Builder floor vs modern apartment: Should buyers choose a central location or a flat with a clubhouse on the outskirts?

Some homebuyers are now prioritizing location and space over high-end amenities or branded societies. A recent discussion on Reddit highlighted a shift in preferences. While centrally located, compact homes may not offer premium lifestyle perks or see dramatic price appreciation, they provide better connectivity and a more practical living experience. Some homebuyers are now prioritizing location and space over high-end amenities or branded societies. A recent discussion on Reddit highlighted a shift in preferences (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Several Reddit users pointed out that a smaller flat in a well-connected, safe neighbourhood often holds greater long-term value than a larger home in a remote or less desirable area, even if the latter comes with features like a clubhouse, swimming pool, or modern gym.

However, others emphasised that amenities and the overall environment of a housing society remain key factors in their decision-making, even if it means dealing with a slightly longer commute.

A Redditor shared that he chose a 3BHK home with 1,500 sq ft of carpet area for ₹2.5 crore in Gurgaon. The locality is central and well-connected, two factors that heavily influenced the decision.

“It’s just a nice, normal house. No compliments and no complaints,” he wrote. "The home isn’t in a branded society and doesn’t offer lifestyle features like a clubhouse or gym. It’s also unlikely to see major capital appreciation."

“But it’s larger than the branded apartments located far away and comes at a lower price. I guess it’s still better than the older, simpler apartments that are unlikely to ever be redeveloped,” he said.

Homebuyers say location is a priority for them

Many homebuyers believe that location has become a top priority. Several Reddit users echoed this sentiment, noting that a smaller flat in a well-connected, safer neighbourhood often holds more long-term value than a larger home in a less desirable or peripheral area, even if that bigger flat includes amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, or modern gym.

"I spent the last 4 months house hunting. At the end of the day, it eventually came down to location. A smaller flat in a better locality is always better than a bigger flat with more amenities in a worse-off locality," one of the buyers wrote.

He said that an extra 20 minutes of daily commute, difficult neighbours, and the lack of walkable amenities can have a far greater impact on long-term mental peace than features like a fancy clubhouse or a large balcony.

For some amenities make a big difference

In one instance, a homebuyer in Bengaluru shared that he faced a crucial decision in 2023 on whether to prioritise location or the overall quality of the housing society. Ultimately, he chose to give a slight edge to the society's environment and amenities, even though it meant a slightly longer daily commute.

"Gone are the days when we used to have well-maintained public parks and lakes accessible for all. Many weekends we hardly need to go outside, we can plan a mini picnic within society, go for a walk in the morning, a well-maintained gym, indoor games, gardens, or read a book near the poolside area," the buyer wrote.

What matters more - security or a clubhouse?

Many homebuyers are now asking this question as they weigh their priorities. While features like clubhouses and swimming pools offer lifestyle perks, several buyers on Reddit suggest that essentials like security, location, and everyday convenience are ultimately more valuable in the long run.

One Reddit user pointed out that the key drawback of independent floors is the lack of security. He noted that much depends on the kind of neighbours you have, as maintenance and upkeep are often a shared responsibility.

Others on the platform observed that many buyers get swayed by modern amenities and flashy branding, often overlooking the importance of daily convenience, space, and overall livability. “Maybe it’s not that flashy, but not everyone needs a clubhouse to feel at home,” a Redditor wrote, adding that in many cases, “boring is just… better.”