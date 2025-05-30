From Sholay to Bengaluru South: Can a name change revive Ramanagara’s real estate market?

In real estate, branding matters and a name can significantly shape investor perception, market value, and demand. Ramanagara, located about 50 km from Bengaluru, last saw major real estate attention during the release of the iconic film Sholay, which was shot amid its rocky terrain. Now, with the Karnataka Cabinet approving the renaming of Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’, experts are cautiously optimistic about renewed interest in the area. with the Karnataka Cabinet approving the renaming of Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’, experts are cautiously optimistic about renewed interest in the area. (Representational Image)(AI-generated image created by ChatGPT)

While the rebranding could raise land prices, especially in emerging zones like Kanakapura and Bidadi, where property values are already escalating, experts warn that a name change alone isn’t enough. The real, sustained impact will depend on how infrastructure development unfolds in the region.

On May 22, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the renaming of neighbouring Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'. Ramanagara, about 50 km from Bengaluru, will remain as the headquarters of the renamed district, which will also consist of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks.

Also Read: Bengaluru Real Estate: Here's why Kanakapura Road is likely to see major real estate appreciation in 2025

Where is Ramanagara located?

Ramanagara was originally part of the larger Bengaluru district. In 1986, it came under the newly formed Bengaluru rural district. In the same year, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Magadi, Kanakapura and Channapatna taluks were brought under Bengaluru rural district while the remaining became Bengaluru urban district.

Later, in August 2007, then-Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy established it as a separate district. The new district included the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Harohalli, Kanakapura, and Magadi.

Real estate in Ramanagara today

Local brokers say land prices in Ramanagara have crossed ₹1 crore per acre, rising from ₹50–70 lakh in the last couple of years.

"Channapatna is still lagging behind in terms of growth, but Bidadi is witnessing significant development due to its status as an industrial area. Most of the appreciation is happening towards Bidadi, which serves as a connecting point between Bengaluru and Ramanagara. However, residential development in Bidadi is still very limited. Plot prices there typically start at around ₹30–40 lakh," Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said.

In Channapatna, land is currently selling at over ₹60 lakh per acre, boosted by infrastructure projects like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Also Read: Apple India leases 8000 sq ft of retail space in Bengaluru for ₹2 crore annual rent as Foxconn facility nears completion

The impact on real estate depends on infrastructure development

Real estate experts say that, given its many positive connotations, the ‘Bengaluru’ tag will draw more attention from real estate developers, end-users, and investors in the long term.

"If the region witnesses additional infrastructure infusions post this renaming, we can expect considerable momentum to aggregate here in the future. This will have an upward influence on overall demand for housing and commercial real estate, which will also reflect in prices," Ashish Sharma, City Head – Bengaluru, ANAROCK Group, said.

However, local brokers point out that the proposed renaming of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South may have minimal impact. "Just changing the name won’t bring significant results. It needs real infrastructure development," Kumar said. "As a realtor, I feel the name change alone won’t drive much market movement unless we see infrastructure projects coming up that will drive commercial real estate in the area."

Kanakapura Road may witness some impact

While the key is infrastructure, Sharma said the renaming may boost the overall perception of and sentiment for this region, especially in areas like Kanakapura.

Kanakapura Road is already experiencing significant growth and is emerging as one of the most affordable real estate hubs in South Bengaluru.

Land prices close to the main road have reached around ₹2 crore per acre. Apartment projects along Kanakapura Road are priced between ₹1–1.2 crore for 2BHK units. For instance, Provident Park Square apartments are selling for ₹70–90 lakh, while Casagrand 3BHK units are priced at around ₹1.4 crore, Kumar pointed out.

Land costs in the area vary from ₹3000-15,000 per sq ft for plots and ₹2-15 crore per acre for land parcels. "The apartment cost in the area is about ₹7000-12,000 per sq ft with Grade A developments typically between ₹10,000-14,000 per sq ft," Sunil Singh, director of RealtyCorp, said.

In gated developments like Prestige Primrose, Singh said 2BHK apartments, launched about a year ago, were sold at ₹1 crore from ₹75 lakh last year. Similarly, prices for 1 BHK have jumped to ₹75 lakh from ₹60-65 lakh last year.