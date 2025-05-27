Looking to buy land in Bengaluru? Here's how to choose between gated and standalone plots

Suresh Gowda, a tech engineer based in Bengaluru, is searching for a residential plot—preferably around 1,500 sq ft—with plans to build a home within the next 5 to 10 years. With a budget of ₹50 lakh, he’s open to investing in an emerging locality that is expected to become more livable over time. Gated community plots are gaining popularity in Bengaluru as a few homebuyers seek secure, well-maintained environments that offer long-term value. (Representational Image)(AI-generated image created by ChatGPT )

“So far, I’ve explored options in Sarjapura Road, Devanahalli, and Chandapura. But I’m only considering plots within gated communities,” Gowda said.

Unlike standalone plot layouts, which offer greater privacy, space, and customization but often lack security and shared amenities, gated communities provide a more structured and cohesive living experience. Some are designed as row house or villament communities, offering uniformity in aesthetics, layout, and space—mimicking the look and feel of private villas, say experts.

In certain gated communities, developers impose design guidelines to maintain a consistent appearance, while in others, homeowners enjoy flexibility in villa design, with the only constraint being the permissible Floor Space Index (FSI).

Gated plotted developments in Bengaluru are priced significantly higher than standalone plots—often by 30% or more—due to the added value of exclusivity, security, amenities, and a sense of community.

Gated community plots vs standalone plots: What homebuyers should know

Older Bengaluru neighbourhoods like Jayanagar are primarily made up of standalone plots, with limited or no centralised amenities. In contrast, newer plotted developments—especially those on the city’s outskirts or in emerging localities—often come equipped with modern features such as clubhouses, parks, and other shared facilities, said Manjesh S Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue.

Experts note that gated communities offer enhanced security, better infrastructure, and a stronger sense of community compared to traditional layouts.

“In essence, a gated community mirrors the concept of an apartment complex, but instead of flats, it comprises individual plots,” said Shantanu Mazumder, executive director – Bengaluru, Knight Frank India. “While standalone plots offer more privacy, space, and design flexibility, they typically lack the security and amenities that gated communities provide.”



This distinction is becoming increasingly relevant for Bengaluru homebuyers, especially those looking for long-term value and a more structured living environment.

Will gated plotted communities gain ground amid Bengaluru’s flood challenges?

The recent floods in Bengaluru have brought infrastructure vulnerabilities to the forefront, especially in areas built on encroached lake beds and low-lying zones. Experts point out that well-planned gated plotted communities, when developed on legally compliant and well-drained land parcels, can offer a safer and more resilient housing solution. Proper grading, stormwater management, and adherence to zoning norms are key to ensuring these communities don’t suffer from the waterlogging and flooding issues that plague many parts of the city.

"Whether it's a plot or an apartment project—regardless of the type of development—what truly matters is the nature of the land it sits on. Buying a plot or choosing a higher floor in an apartment complex won’t shield buyers from the flood risks if the project is built on a lake-bed, low-lying area, or wetland. In all such cases, buyers must carefully examine the area's drainage infrastructure, consult stormwater drain maps, and assess the elevation of the site before investing," said Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor of the Coalition for Water Security.

Gated community plots command a 30% premium over standalone options

Gated plotted developments in Bengaluru are priced significantly higher than standalone plots—often by 30% or more—due to the added value of exclusivity, security, amenities, and a sense of community, said Mazumder.

For instance, Azzets is developing Melody, a 39-acre gated community on Hosa Road in southeastern Bengaluru, with plot prices starting from ₹2.3 crore. The project offers over 25 lifestyle amenities, including an amphitheatre, party hall, pantry, tennis court, and swimming pool.

In east Bengaluru’s Medihalli, Purva Tranquillity—developed by a Puravankara subsidiary—features over 800 plots starting at ₹78 lakh. The project includes amenities such as a clubhouse, landscaped gardens, and various outdoor sports courts.

Premium gated plotted developments are also on the rise in North Bengaluru. According to Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty, projects like Prestige North County, Brigade Orchards (around ₹7,000 per sq ft), and Godrej Reserve (starting at ₹7,500 per sq ft, with some listings reaching ₹8,000 per sq ft) are attracting strong interest. Prestige Golfshire stands out as a luxury offering, with prices starting at ₹25,000 per sq ft.

There are a few plotted developments in east Bengaluru, particularly along Sarjapur Road. Projects like Subha Enclave, located near Sarjapur Road, are quoting rates around ₹10,000 per sq ft, while plots located further inland are priced between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 per sq ft, depending on proximity to key city hubs.

Premium gated plot communities often come with design restrictions

While gated plotted developments offer security and a host of amenities, many premium communities also come with specific design and usage restrictions.

Mazumder explained that some gated communities are developed as row houses or filament projects, designed to ensure uniformity in aesthetics, space, and layout—essentially replicating the look and feel of private villas. In certain communities, however, there is greater flexibility, with no restrictions on design beyond the permissible Floor Space Index (FSI).

“Most of these gated communities, especially those priced at ₹2 crore and above, are governed by clear architectural and design guidelines,” said Manjesh S Rao, chief real estate officer at BrokerInBlue. “There may be limits on the number of kitchens, rules around façade treatments, and restrictions on external paint colours or elevations. Grade A developers often enforce these norms to preserve a cohesive and premium look across the community.”

While homeowners are generally free to build 2BHK or 3BHK houses and incorporate features like private pools or open terraces, construction must still comply with local Floor Area Ratio (FAR) limits and municipal building regulations.

“Typically, the developer lays down a framework for the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), which later governs various aspects—ranging from the number of floors and parking allocations to renting rules and whether commercial activities can be run from home,” Rao said.

These guidelines help maintain consistency and protect the long-term value of the community, though they may reduce flexibility for individual homeowners.

Can you get a bank loan for a plotted development project?

Yes, but experts say the type of loan and its terms depend largely on the buyer’s intent—whether the plot is for end use or purely for investment.

Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, explained that if a buyer plans to construct a home on the plot and live in it, they are eligible for a home loan. “In such cases, lenders typically offer a composite loan that covers both the cost of the land and the construction expenses,” he said.

However, if the plot is being purchased solely as an investment with no immediate plans for construction, it doesn’t qualify for a standard home loan. “Instead, it is considered a land loan, which usually comes with stricter eligibility criteria, shorter repayment tenures, and higher interest rates compared to home loans,” Sadagopan said.

Sujith Gowda, a Bengaluru-based banker, noted that loan eligibility also depends on land documentation. “In Bengaluru, banks typically finance only those plots that have an A Khata. With recent updates, having an e-Khata is now mandatory to apply for a bank loan for plotted developments,” he said.

Interest rates generally range between 8% and 9%, depending on the lender and borrower profile. “According to RBI guidelines, if the buyer constructs a house within two years of purchasing the plot, the loan is treated more favourably. If not, it may attract higher interest rates or penalties,” Gowda cautioned.

Understanding the type of loan available and the associated conditions is crucial for buyers looking to invest in plotted developments, whether for personal use or capital appreciation.