Buying your first home? Netizens say watch out for black mold, noisy open kitchens and lack of sunlight

Buying the first home is exciting, but it can come with surprises that do not show up in brochures or site visits. In a post on Reddit, a homeowner shared his personal experience of dealing with common yet overlooked problems in both new and resale flats, regardless of the builder’s reputation. These included a lack of natural sunlight, recurring black mold, and units located too close to the entrance or exit of basement parking areas, which can lead to constant noise and a lack of privacy. Before buying your first house, homebuyers should check for problems that don't show up in brochures such as lack of sunlight or black mold. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Another Redditor offered a practical solution: the only reliable way to know if an apartment is truly livable is to rent in the same building for at least a year. This approach gives prospective buyers time to experience the day-to-day realities and uncover hidden drawbacks before committing to a purchase.

"New or resale, it doesn't matter, I have suffered and am still suffering, so take care," the post said.

A post highlighted several commonly overlooked problems in modern gated societies, many of which are typical across new and resale apartments, regardless of builder reputation.

Black fungus issues

Among major issues he has experienced, the Redditor said a lot of builders now give utility space as an extension of the kitchen without separating it as a balcony. "The problem is the washing machine drainage is shared with the floors above, and anyone who uses it, you're gonna get the smell," the post said.

Also Read: Is buying a home in Bengaluru worth it, or is renting the better option?

The Redditor also cautioned against staying in a lower floor's non-corner apartments. "If it's a high rise and you stay in the lower half, you will not be getting sunlight or even ambient light to the inner rooms. Combine that with 5 to 6 months of rainy and winter season in Bengaluru and get ready for black molds," he said.

Netizens said that corner flats should have a corner balcony otherwise, there's no point. Many new high-rises don't have windows or balconies on the corner side, they pointed out.

The buyer further said that his 6th-floor master bedroom in a reputed project had such bad black mold that it caused health issues for his parents.

"Owners exaggerate and give positive reviews to maintain the resale value. The above black fungus issue was so common across society that a lot of people complain about that in internal groups, but it doesn't reflect in Google reviews," he said.

All about open kitchens and buying flats near the basement parking

Open kitchens are often advertised as a modern design choice, but they can turn into a daily inconvenience, the Redditor pointed out. With no walls or doors to block sound, every noise from the mixer, grinder, or pressure cooker travels across the entire house. He described open kitchens as a “cost-cutting trick” used by builders and sold as a part of the trend.

"Don't buy a unit in the tower above or near the entrance or exit to the basement parking, especially lower units. You will always be disturbed by the vehicles’ sound," the user pointed out.

Best to stay on rent for one year before buying the place, netizens say

According to another Redditor, the only reliable way to know if an apartment is livable is to rent in the same building for at least a year. This gives prospective buyers time to see the real issues.

“No point in having great amenities if your neighbours or the society culture are a nightmare,” he wrote. “Even the best flat can feel like a jail if the people around you are inconsiderate.”

Netizens agree that all the small, day-to-day problems, the ones that don’t show up during a quick visit, only come to light when prospective buyers actually live in the building.

"For example, we will get to know how much we actually use the swimming pool, gym or the clubhouse to which we pay a premium when buying a flat in the society," he wrote.

Another Reddit user shared their renting experience in a prominent Bengaluru project, saying it helped them avoid a major mistake.

“On paper, it looked great. Big brand and good amenities. But the reality was a nightmare,” he wrote. “There was constant internal politics in the society, the staff behaved strangely. They would death-stare during evening walks, and even switch off the pool lights if anyone swam after 7 pm.”